01:22 PM • 2422 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 8660 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 10813 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 10631 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 16737 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 10842 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 11642 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 11906 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
09:30 AM • 10122 views
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 25263 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia plans to destabilize Ukraine with "peaceful protests" in major cities: ombudsman reveals details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Russian special services plan to organize protest actions in Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv. Their goal is to destabilize the situation and put pressure on the Ukrainian leadership.

Russia plans to destabilize Ukraine with "peaceful protests" in major cities: ombudsman reveals details

Russian special services plan to destabilize the situation inside Ukraine under the guise of alleged "peaceful protests." Russian special services are planning actions in Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv — and also in Kyiv. This was reported by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

According to available information, enemy special services plan to organize a series of protest actions under the conditional name "Against War" in large cities of the south and east — Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv — and also in Kyiv.

- Lubinets reported.

According to him, Russia seeks to exploit human pain and vulnerability: they plan to attract mostly women, including mothers of our servicemen — prisoners and/or missing in action — on a material basis. The enemy expects that this will create the necessary emotional background, ensure media coverage, and provoke public resonance.

According to Russia's plan, these measures are intended to become an instrument for destabilizing the internal political situation and creating pressure on the Ukrainian military-political leadership — especially against the backdrop of active consultations between Ukraine and the United States on the terms of ending the war. We must clearly understand: Russia will continue to try to strike at the most sensitive — trust, unity, the families of our Defenders. That is why it is important to remain vigilant and not allow the enemy to use human tragedy as an instrument of information warfare against Ukraine!

- Lubinets summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Rallies in Ukraine
Dnipro
United States
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Odesa
Kyiv
Kharkiv