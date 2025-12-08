Russia plans to destabilize Ukraine with "peaceful protests" in major cities: ombudsman reveals details

Russian special services plan to destabilize the situation inside Ukraine under the guise of alleged "peaceful protests." Russian special services are planning actions in Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv — and also in Kyiv. This was reported by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

According to available information, enemy special services plan to organize a series of protest actions under the conditional name "Against War" in large cities of the south and east — Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv — and also in Kyiv. - Lubinets reported.

According to him, Russia seeks to exploit human pain and vulnerability: they plan to attract mostly women, including mothers of our servicemen — prisoners and/or missing in action — on a material basis. The enemy expects that this will create the necessary emotional background, ensure media coverage, and provoke public resonance.