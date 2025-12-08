Russia plans to destabilize Ukraine with "peaceful protests" in major cities: ombudsman reveals details
Kyiv • UNN
Russian special services plan to organize protest actions in Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv. Their goal is to destabilize the situation and put pressure on the Ukrainian leadership.
Russian special services plan to destabilize the situation inside Ukraine under the guise of alleged "peaceful protests." Russian special services are planning actions in Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv — and also in Kyiv. This was reported by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.
According to available information, enemy special services plan to organize a series of protest actions under the conditional name "Against War" in large cities of the south and east — Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv — and also in Kyiv.
According to him, Russia seeks to exploit human pain and vulnerability: they plan to attract mostly women, including mothers of our servicemen — prisoners and/or missing in action — on a material basis. The enemy expects that this will create the necessary emotional background, ensure media coverage, and provoke public resonance.
According to Russia's plan, these measures are intended to become an instrument for destabilizing the internal political situation and creating pressure on the Ukrainian military-political leadership — especially against the backdrop of active consultations between Ukraine and the United States on the terms of ending the war. We must clearly understand: Russia will continue to try to strike at the most sensitive — trust, unity, the families of our Defenders. That is why it is important to remain vigilant and not allow the enemy to use human tragedy as an instrument of information warfare against Ukraine!