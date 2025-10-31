Protests in Tanzania: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry warns citizens against participating in mass gatherings

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
08:46 AM • 6168 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
07:53 AM • 12592 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
07:20 AM • 13298 views
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
06:45 AM • 18472 views
IAEA recorded damage to substations critical for nuclear safety after Russia's attack on Ukraine
05:58 AM • 18166 views
Russian attacks overnight damaged railway infrastructure in Sumy and Kharkiv regions: there are changes in the schedule – Ukrzaliznytsia
October 30, 04:50 PM • 42087 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 44751 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
October 30, 03:59 PM • 34546 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 72668 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:37 AM • 28127 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
JetBlue passengers taken to hospital after emergency landing in FloridaOctober 31, 01:26 AM • 12853 views
Russian commanders execute soldiers who refuse to fight in Ukraine – "Verstka" investigationOctober 31, 02:35 AM • 23653 views
One of the largest energy hubs in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones – ASTRA OSINT analysisOctober 31, 02:45 AM • 11941 views
Battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat mapPhoto06:24 AM • 19254 views
Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructure08:39 AM • 8370 views
Publications
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhoto09:35 AM • 228 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 54074 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 72668 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 67178 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 125722 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jerome Powell
Xi Jinping
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Great Britain
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 19113 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 51643 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 56756 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 79408 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 82784 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
Financial Times

Protests in Tanzania: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry warns citizens against participating in mass gatherings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1568 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommended that citizens in Tanzania avoid mass gatherings and follow the recommendations of local authorities due to protests. In case of danger, Ukrainians should contact embassies or the MFA hotline.

Protests in Tanzania: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry warns citizens against participating in mass gatherings

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has recommended that compatriots in Tanzania refrain from visiting places of mass gatherings due to mass protests that have erupted in the country. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Citizens of Ukraine are advised to remain highly vigilant, exercise caution, and follow all recommendations of local authorities.

In the absence of urgent need, Ukrainians are advised to limit movement around the city, stay in safe places of residence, and not participate in any mass events. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also asks compatriots to comply with the requirements of the Tanzanian police and other state bodies regarding the maintenance of public order, and not to obstruct their work. In the event of a curfew, Ukrainians are advised to strictly adhere to the established restrictions on movement.

In case of an emergency, when life or health is threatened, Ukrainians are advised to contact the nearest diplomatic mission:

You can also contact the 24-hour "hotline" of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: +38-044-238-15-88 (email address: [email protected]).

Context

Protests in Tanzania began after the elections for president, members of the National Assembly, and local councils. This occurred against the backdrop of increased repression and the exclusion of opponents from the presidential race.

Large-scale protests have swept through the cities of Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mbeya, and Moshi.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Peruvian authorities introduced a state of emergency in the capital Lima and the adjacent Callao region for 30 days.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
The Diplomat
Rallies in Ukraine
Peru
Tanzania
Kenya