Protests in Tanzania: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry warns citizens against participating in mass gatherings

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has recommended that compatriots in Tanzania refrain from visiting places of mass gatherings due to mass protests that have erupted in the country. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Citizens of Ukraine are advised to remain highly vigilant, exercise caution, and follow all recommendations of local authorities.

In the absence of urgent need, Ukrainians are advised to limit movement around the city, stay in safe places of residence, and not participate in any mass events. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also asks compatriots to comply with the requirements of the Tanzanian police and other state bodies regarding the maintenance of public order, and not to obstruct their work. In the event of a curfew, Ukrainians are advised to strictly adhere to the established restrictions on movement.

In case of an emergency, when life or health is threatened, Ukrainians are advised to contact the nearest diplomatic mission:

Embassy of Ukraine in Tanzania (Email: [email protected] ; Hotline +25574 329 89 84);

; Hotline +25574 329 89 84); Embassy of Ukraine in Kenya (Email: [email protected] ; Hotline +254110099133).

You can also contact the 24-hour "hotline" of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: +38-044-238-15-88 (email address: [email protected]).

Context

Protests in Tanzania began after the elections for president, members of the National Assembly, and local councils. This occurred against the backdrop of increased repression and the exclusion of opponents from the presidential race.

Large-scale protests have swept through the cities of Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mbeya, and Moshi.

Recall

