Ex-SAP prosecutor doubted the existence of "Mindich tapes": "When there's nothing to communicate, it's better to say it's in progress"

ukenru
11:12 AM • 2654 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
07:40 AM • 13928 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 32236 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
06:34 AM • 21372 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 75371 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 45713 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 43341 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 35075 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 51097 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 18729 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
The need for reforms and problems with corruption: The European Commission presented a report on the assessment of Ukraine's progress on its path to the EUNovember 4, 02:25 AM • 20491 views
ATESH agents paralyzed the work of the FSB in the Bryansk region during an inspection from Moscow (video)VideoNovember 4, 03:27 AM • 19912 views
Germany calls for a complete halt to steel imports from RussiaNovember 4, 04:42 AM • 12635 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 24994 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 19849 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 32230 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 24995 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 75367 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 51094 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 46171 views
UNN Lite
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 256 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 19858 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 25110 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 29401 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 39006 views
Ex-SAP prosecutor doubted the existence of "Mindich tapes": "When there's nothing to communicate, it's better to say it's in progress"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

Former SAP prosecutor Stanislav Bronytskyi called the so-called "Mindich Tapes" a "disservice" to anti-corruption bodies.

Ex-SAP prosecutor doubted the existence of "Mindich tapes": "When there's nothing to communicate, it's better to say it's in progress"
Stanislav Bronytskyi. Photo: hromadske

Do the so-called "Mindich Tapes" exist? Former prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Stanislav Bronyvytskyi, in an interview for the program "Shadows of Big Money," expressed doubts about the existence of such recordings and called them a "disservice" to anti-corruption bodies, UNN reports.

When asked by journalist Natalia Moseychuk whether the "Mindich tapes" exist, the former prosecutor replied:

"Perhaps something does exist, but what has received wide publicity – the 'Mindich tapes' – I think if they existed, there would already be a suspicion."

Former prosecutor Bronyvytskyi emphasized that the whole situation with the "tapes" is very serious – because for a long time, something that no one has heard is being discussed, and anti-corruption bodies – NABU and SAP – are being drawn into politics.

"It was rightly said that the country flew over a very serious abyss, and when they start discussing something that doesn't actually exist, something that no one has heard – this is a very serious danger to statehood as a whole. (...) They are attaching tapes that no one has ever heard, because they couldn't have heard them. Let's be frank, even if some tapes existed, who would have access to them? Detectives and prosecutors. How did this become known to the general public, if it theoretically existed? This is again a question of leaks. (...) It's leaking from somewhere. This doesn't exist. I am more than convinced – if it existed, it would have long ago become a subject of public discussion. Three months have passed (...) This reminds me of the situation with the toilets – then it turns out that the toilets are not in this apartment, not there. But they were thrown in. And everyone talked about it. And this picture was circulating (referring to the 'golden' toilets allegedly from Timur Mindich's apartment. As it later turned out – the photos were taken in an apartment belonging to MP Anton Yatsenko's father-in-law – Ivan Kravchuk – ed.)", Bronyvytskyi explained his position.

He believes that the entire situation with the "Mindich tapes" is a conscious or unconscious dragging of law enforcement anti-corruption bodies into politics.

"I would like to know why this is being done. But those who did it, in my opinion, did a disservice, because now SAP and NABU will constantly be held accountable for what those who went to Maidan ('cardboard Maidan' - ed.) and those who talked about the Mindich tapes did. Because they will constantly be asked – what about the tapes? And they have no answer," the ex-prosecutor emphasized.

When asked for clarification that the head of the SAP refuses to communicate the "Mindich tapes" case because it is still in progress, Bronyvytskyi clarified:

"Does it even exist? When there's nothing to communicate – it's better to say it's in progress."

He also noted that given the speed with which other investigations are moving, it is difficult to say how long this case will remain in progress and whether there will be any result at all.

Recall

Recall that Timur Mindich, co-owner of Kvartal 95 studio, is a figure in the NABU case regarding alleged embezzlement of state funds.

The scandal with the Mindich tapes erupted in July 2025, when the first reports of secret recordings in Mindich's apartment appeared. However, since then, no recordings have been released that allegedly discussed corruption schemes.

Lilia Podolyak

