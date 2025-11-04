Ex-SAP prosecutor doubted the existence of "Mindich tapes": "When there's nothing to communicate, it's better to say it's in progress"

Stanislav Bronytskyi. Photo: hromadske

Do the so-called "Mindich Tapes" exist? Former prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Stanislav Bronyvytskyi, in an interview for the program "Shadows of Big Money," expressed doubts about the existence of such recordings and called them a "disservice" to anti-corruption bodies, UNN reports.

When asked by journalist Natalia Moseychuk whether the "Mindich tapes" exist, the former prosecutor replied:

"Perhaps something does exist, but what has received wide publicity – the 'Mindich tapes' – I think if they existed, there would already be a suspicion."

Former prosecutor Bronyvytskyi emphasized that the whole situation with the "tapes" is very serious – because for a long time, something that no one has heard is being discussed, and anti-corruption bodies – NABU and SAP – are being drawn into politics.

"It was rightly said that the country flew over a very serious abyss, and when they start discussing something that doesn't actually exist, something that no one has heard – this is a very serious danger to statehood as a whole. (...) They are attaching tapes that no one has ever heard, because they couldn't have heard them. Let's be frank, even if some tapes existed, who would have access to them? Detectives and prosecutors. How did this become known to the general public, if it theoretically existed? This is again a question of leaks. (...) It's leaking from somewhere. This doesn't exist. I am more than convinced – if it existed, it would have long ago become a subject of public discussion. Three months have passed (...) This reminds me of the situation with the toilets – then it turns out that the toilets are not in this apartment, not there. But they were thrown in. And everyone talked about it. And this picture was circulating (referring to the 'golden' toilets allegedly from Timur Mindich's apartment. As it later turned out – the photos were taken in an apartment belonging to MP Anton Yatsenko's father-in-law – Ivan Kravchuk – ed.)", Bronyvytskyi explained his position.

He believes that the entire situation with the "Mindich tapes" is a conscious or unconscious dragging of law enforcement anti-corruption bodies into politics.

"I would like to know why this is being done. But those who did it, in my opinion, did a disservice, because now SAP and NABU will constantly be held accountable for what those who went to Maidan ('cardboard Maidan' - ed.) and those who talked about the Mindich tapes did. Because they will constantly be asked – what about the tapes? And they have no answer," the ex-prosecutor emphasized.

When asked for clarification that the head of the SAP refuses to communicate the "Mindich tapes" case because it is still in progress, Bronyvytskyi clarified:

"Does it even exist? When there's nothing to communicate – it's better to say it's in progress."

He also noted that given the speed with which other investigations are moving, it is difficult to say how long this case will remain in progress and whether there will be any result at all.



Recall that Timur Mindich, co-owner of Kvartal 95 studio, is a figure in the NABU case regarding alleged embezzlement of state funds.

The scandal with the Mindich tapes erupted in July 2025, when the first reports of secret recordings in Mindich's apartment appeared. However, since then, no recordings have been released that allegedly discussed corruption schemes.