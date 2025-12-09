The Kremlin may use its false claims about the alleged illegitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to violate any future peace agreement it signs with Ukraine at a time chosen by Russia. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts refer to the statement of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, according to whom Russian special services plan to destabilize the internal situation in Ukraine by organizing alleged "peaceful protests" in large cities throughout the south and east of Ukraine.

The Kremlin, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, has long used deliberate distortions of Ukrainian law and the Ukrainian Constitution to claim that Zelenskyy is illegitimate. Ukrainian intelligence, in particular, uncovered the Russian information campaign "Maidan-3" in 2024, which aimed to spread doubts about Zelenskyy's legitimacy. - ISW reminds.

They consider that reports of Russia's attempt to incite protests in Ukraine are also likely aimed at reinforcing the false narrative that the current Ukrainian government does not have the support of the Ukrainian people.

Recall

Earlier, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, stated that Russian special services plan to destabilize the situation inside Ukraine under the guise of alleged "peaceful protests" - in particular, they plan actions in Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv.

US Congress wants to check if Orthodox churches in America are connected to Russian special services