$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 614 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 2676 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 4524 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 4280 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 6082 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 15211 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
09:23 AM • 16879 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM • 26036 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
October 22, 07:30 AM • 31501 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
October 22, 05:20 AM • 28408 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.5m/s
76%
749mm
Popular news
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regionsOctober 22, 04:50 AM • 30382 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhotoOctober 22, 05:30 AM • 40020 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of EnergyOctober 22, 05:34 AM • 32739 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhoto09:28 AM • 19988 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 15501 views
Publications
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 604 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 6760 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 13299 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 15779 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhoto09:28 AM • 20270 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Bilous
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideo01:53 PM • 168 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 28211 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 43294 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 52870 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 42979 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
BM-21 "Grad"
Storm Shadow cruise missile

Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6084 views

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv ruled to remand Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Young Theater, in custody without the possibility of bail. He is suspected of sexual assault against female students.

Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded in custody without the possibility of bail Andriy Bilous, the former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Young Theater and a lecturer at KNUTKiT named after Karpenko-Kary, who is suspected of sexual violence against female students, UNN reports.

The court applied a pre-trial restraint measure to Bilous in the form of detention without the right to bail until December 17.

The prosecution insisted on applying a pre-trial restraint measure to the former director of the "Young Theater" Andriy Bilous in the form of detention without the possibility of bail.

Context

The day before, on October 21, law enforcement officers conducted searches at the home of Andriy Bilous, the former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Young Theater and a lecturer at KNUTKiT named after Karpenko-Kary.

Subsequently, Bilous was notified of suspicion of sexual violence against female students.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko reacted to the case of former director of the "Young Theater" Andriy Bilous, who was notified of suspicion of sexual violence against female students today, and stated that every crime will have consequences.

"We understand how difficult it is for victims to decide to speak out. In most similar cases, people remain silent due to fear, shame, or distrust. But this particular case became a turning point: the courage of one girl made it possible to uncover other episodes of harassment that became part of the pre-trial investigation. It's time to frankly say - harassment exists in Ukraine and, as a rule, it always goes hand in hand with silence. Don't be silent!" he emphasized.

What Bilous is accused of

The first to publicly report harassment was the director's former student, Sofia Sapozhnik. The girl claims that the man asked her to send intimate photos and insisted on discussing sexual fantasies. According to her, the former head sent intimate photos of other girls to students. After that, a number of other accusations of a similar nature against Bilous appeared.

In January 2025, Karpenko-Kary University appealed to the police with a request to check the disseminated information and give it a legal assessment. In the same month, Bilous was suspended from work at the university.

In February, investigators of the Shevchenkivskyi police department opened criminal proceedings under Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - sexual violence.

On the same day, the Kyiv City State Administration announced its intention to suspend him from his official duties at the Young Theater.

At the same time, a protest action took place near the Young Theater against the decision of the Kyiv City State Administration to leave Bilous as director. The participants expressed support for 46 theater employees who demanded his suspension.

Bilous himself denies all accusations.

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Search
Director
Andriy Bilous
Rallies in Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv