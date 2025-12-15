Former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous remanded in custody until 2026

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 1212 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
02:19 PM • 1290 views
Meeting between Trump's advisers and Zelenskyy on Monday was "productive" - Media
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 7932 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 11502 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 15022 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 17770 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 18952 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 20099 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
December 15, 07:40 AM • 18642 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
December 15, 06:29 AM • 19120 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.7m/s
84%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhotoDecember 15, 05:02 AM • 28933 views
Earthquake in Bukovyna this morning: detailsDecember 15, 07:57 AM • 4556 views
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detained09:49 AM • 14746 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 14219 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 4518 views
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 7932 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 4732 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 14354 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 74980 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 91698 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 20758 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 38066 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 39440 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 43914 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 78710 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Mi-8
The Washington Post

Former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous remanded in custody until 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

The Pechersk Court extended the arrest of Andriy Bilous, suspected of raping underage students, until January 21, 2026, without the right to bail. He is accused of systematic sexual offenses, using his official position and psychological pressure.

Former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous remanded in custody until 2026

The Pechersk Court has remanded in custody Andriy Bilous, the former director of the "Molodyy Theater," who is suspected of raping minors, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv extended the pre-trial detention measure until January 21, 2026, for the former director of the "Molodyy Theater" — a lecturer at Karpenko-Kary University, who is accused of systematic rapes and sexual violence against female students, including minors (Parts 2, 3 of Article 152, Parts 1, 2 of Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). 

- the report says.

The pre-trial detention measure was extended without the possibility of bail.

The trial of Andriy Bilous is the first harassment case in the history of Ukraine – Prosecutor General's Office22.10.25, 16:41 • 2765 views

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasized that on October 21, the man was notified of suspicion of systematic sexual crimes against female students, which, according to the victims, became possible due to abuse of official position, psychological pressure, and intimidation.

During the court hearing, prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office substantiated the need for continued detention, particularly given the gravity of the alleged crimes, the existing risks of unlawful influence on victims and witnesses, and the possibility of obstructing criminal proceedings.

The prosecution in court is represented by Deputy Prosecutor General Viktor Logachov.

"In such proceedings, not only the inevitability of responsibility but also the real protection of victims is crucial. That is why prosecutors insist on preventive measures that make any pressure or interference in the course of justice impossible," Viktor Logachov noted.

"Every crime will have consequences": Prosecutor General Kravchenko reacted to the case of former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous21.10.25, 12:30 • 3043 views

What Bilous is accused of

The first to publicly report harassment was the director's former student, Sofia Sapozhnik. The girl claims that the man asked her to send intimate photos and insisted on discussing sexual fantasies. According to her, the former head sent intimate photos of other girls to students. After this, a number of similar accusations against Bilous appeared.

In January 2025, Karpenko-Kary University appealed to the police with a request to verify the disseminated information and provide a legal assessment. In the same month, Bilous was suspended from work at the university.

In February, investigators from the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department initiated criminal proceedings under Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - sexual violence.

On the same day, the Kyiv City State Administration announced its intention to suspend him from his official duties at the "Molodyy Theater."

At the same time, a protest action took place near the Molodyy Theater against the decision of the Kyiv City State Administration to keep Bilous in the position of director. Participants expressed support for 46 theater employees who demanded his suspension.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Director
Andriy Bilous
Rallies in Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv