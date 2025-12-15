Former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous remanded in custody until 2026

The Pechersk Court has remanded in custody Andriy Bilous, the former director of the "Molodyy Theater," who is suspected of raping minors, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv extended the pre-trial detention measure until January 21, 2026, for the former director of the "Molodyy Theater" — a lecturer at Karpenko-Kary University, who is accused of systematic rapes and sexual violence against female students, including minors (Parts 2, 3 of Article 152, Parts 1, 2 of Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the report says.

The pre-trial detention measure was extended without the possibility of bail.

The trial of Andriy Bilous is the first harassment case in the history of Ukraine – Prosecutor General's Office

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasized that on October 21, the man was notified of suspicion of systematic sexual crimes against female students, which, according to the victims, became possible due to abuse of official position, psychological pressure, and intimidation.

During the court hearing, prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office substantiated the need for continued detention, particularly given the gravity of the alleged crimes, the existing risks of unlawful influence on victims and witnesses, and the possibility of obstructing criminal proceedings.

The prosecution in court is represented by Deputy Prosecutor General Viktor Logachov.

"In such proceedings, not only the inevitability of responsibility but also the real protection of victims is crucial. That is why prosecutors insist on preventive measures that make any pressure or interference in the course of justice impossible," Viktor Logachov noted.

"Every crime will have consequences": Prosecutor General Kravchenko reacted to the case of former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous

What Bilous is accused of

The first to publicly report harassment was the director's former student, Sofia Sapozhnik. The girl claims that the man asked her to send intimate photos and insisted on discussing sexual fantasies. According to her, the former head sent intimate photos of other girls to students. After this, a number of similar accusations against Bilous appeared.

In January 2025, Karpenko-Kary University appealed to the police with a request to verify the disseminated information and provide a legal assessment. In the same month, Bilous was suspended from work at the university.

In February, investigators from the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department initiated criminal proceedings under Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - sexual violence.

On the same day, the Kyiv City State Administration announced its intention to suspend him from his official duties at the "Molodyy Theater."

At the same time, a protest action took place near the Molodyy Theater against the decision of the Kyiv City State Administration to keep Bilous in the position of director. Participants expressed support for 46 theater employees who demanded his suspension.