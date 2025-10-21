Election of a pre-trial restraint for director Bilous: the court adjourned the session until tomorrow

$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
03:33 PM • 2604 views
Preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest suspended - White House correspondentVideo
02:07 PM • 10848 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 19180 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
12:57 PM • 14399 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 18419 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 21310 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 21285 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
October 21, 09:34 AM • 20358 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
October 21, 08:55 AM • 19121 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
October 21, 07:53 AM • 17399 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
0m/s
83%
750mm
Popular news
Increases cancer risk: EU may ban ethanol in antiseptics due to carcinogenic dangerOctober 21, 07:07 AM • 3444 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 36086 views
Royal family scandal: Prince Andrew didn't pay rent for 22 years while living in a 30-room mansionOctober 21, 07:55 AM • 6606 views
Mobilization of the only son of a seriously ill father: a court in Lviv region sentenced the acting head of the TCC11:05 AM • 3814 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 15617 views
Publications
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto01:53 PM • 19180 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 36281 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 37673 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 44731 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 101791 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Bilous
Bloggers
Marco Rubio
Jan Lipavský
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Budapest
Hungary
University of Culture
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 15775 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 34562 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 26015 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 82196 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 76647 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Heating
Gold

Election of a pre-trial restraint for director Bilous: the court adjourned the session until tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1096 views

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv postponed the consideration of the petition for the election of a pre-trial restraint for the former artistic director of the Young Theater, Andriy Bilous, until October 22. The prosecution demands detention without bail for the suspect in sexual violence against female students.

Election of a pre-trial restraint for director Bilous: the court adjourned the session until tomorrow

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has postponed the selection of a pre-trial detention measure until October 22 for Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Young Theater and lecturer at KNUTKiT named after Karpenko-Kary, who is suspected of sexual violence against female students, UNN reports.

The court postponed the consideration of the motion for a pre-trial detention measure until October 22 at 2:00 PM.

The session is being held in camera.

The prosecution insists on applying a pre-trial detention measure in the form of custody without the possibility of bail to Andriy Bilous, the former director of the "Young Theater".

Context

Today, October 21, law enforcement officers conducted searches at the home of Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Young Theater and lecturer at KNUTKiT named after Karpenko-Kary.

Subsequently, Bilous was notified of suspicion of sexual violence against female students. 

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko reacted to the case of Andriy Bilous, former director of the "Young Theater", who was notified of suspicion of sexual violence against female students today, and stated that a motion for a pre-trial detention measure for the lecturer had already been filed.

What Bilous is accused of

The first to publicly report harassment was the director's former student, Sofia Sapozhnik. The girl claims that the man asked her to send intimate photos and insisted on discussing sexual fantasies. According to her, the former head sent intimate photos of other girls to students. After this, a number of similar accusations against Bilous appeared.

In January 2025, Karpenko-Kary University appealed to the police with a request to verify the disseminated information and provide a legal assessment of it. In the same month, Bilous was suspended from work at the university.

In February, investigators of the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department initiated criminal proceedings under Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - sexual violence.

On the same day, the Kyiv City State Administration announced its intention to suspend him from his official duties at the Young Theater.

At the same time, a protest action took place near the Young Theater against the decision of the Kyiv City State Administration to keep Bilous as director. Participants expressed support for 46 theater employees who demanded his suspension.

Bilous himself denies all accusations.

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Search
Director
Andriy Bilous
Rallies in Ukraine
University of Culture
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kyiv