Election of a pre-trial restraint for director Bilous: the court adjourned the session until tomorrow

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has postponed the selection of a pre-trial detention measure until October 22 for Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Young Theater and lecturer at KNUTKiT named after Karpenko-Kary, who is suspected of sexual violence against female students, UNN reports.

The court postponed the consideration of the motion for a pre-trial detention measure until October 22 at 2:00 PM.

The session is being held in camera.

The prosecution insists on applying a pre-trial detention measure in the form of custody without the possibility of bail to Andriy Bilous, the former director of the "Young Theater".

Context

Today, October 21, law enforcement officers conducted searches at the home of Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Young Theater and lecturer at KNUTKiT named after Karpenko-Kary.

Subsequently, Bilous was notified of suspicion of sexual violence against female students.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko reacted to the case of Andriy Bilous, former director of the "Young Theater", who was notified of suspicion of sexual violence against female students today, and stated that a motion for a pre-trial detention measure for the lecturer had already been filed.

What Bilous is accused of

The first to publicly report harassment was the director's former student, Sofia Sapozhnik. The girl claims that the man asked her to send intimate photos and insisted on discussing sexual fantasies. According to her, the former head sent intimate photos of other girls to students. After this, a number of similar accusations against Bilous appeared.

In January 2025, Karpenko-Kary University appealed to the police with a request to verify the disseminated information and provide a legal assessment of it. In the same month, Bilous was suspended from work at the university.

In February, investigators of the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department initiated criminal proceedings under Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - sexual violence.

On the same day, the Kyiv City State Administration announced its intention to suspend him from his official duties at the Young Theater.

At the same time, a protest action took place near the Young Theater against the decision of the Kyiv City State Administration to keep Bilous as director. Participants expressed support for 46 theater employees who demanded his suspension.

Bilous himself denies all accusations.