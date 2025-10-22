$41.740.01
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Court continued the selection of a pre-trial measure for director Bilous in a closed session

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1114 views

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv is considering a motion for a pre-trial measure for Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Young Theater, who is suspected of sexual violence. The prosecution insists on detention without the possibility of bail.

Court continued the selection of a pre-trial measure for director Bilous in a closed session

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has begun a hearing on the motion to apply a preventive measure to the former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Young Theater and lecturer at KNUTKiT named after Karpenko-Karyi, Andriy Bilous, who is suspected of sexual violence, UNN reports.

The hearing on the motion for a preventive measure is being held in camera.

The prosecutor's office reported that it would insist on applying a preventive measure in the form of detention without the possibility of bail to the former director of the "Young Theater," Andriy Bilous.

Context

The former director of the "Young Theater," Andriy Bilous, has been notified of suspicion of sexual violence against female students.

The pre-trial investigation established that since 2017, the suspect, using his significant authority in the theatrical environment, his official position as a lecturer and theater director, systematically coerced female students into sexual relations with him without their voluntary consent and committed sexual violence against them.

The prosecutor's office reports that in the period from March 2018 to April 2023, in the official premises of the theater, he repeatedly raped and committed violent acts of a sexual nature against five girls, two of whom were minors at the time of the crimes.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko reacted to the case of the former director of the "Young Theater," Andriy Bilous, who was notified of suspicion of sexual violence against female students, and stated that every crime would have consequences.

"We understand how difficult it is for victims to decide to speak out. In most such cases, people remain silent due to fear, shame, or distrust. But this particular case became a turning point: the courage of one girl made it possible to uncover other episodes of harassment that became part of the pre-trial investigation. It's time to say frankly - harassment exists in Ukraine and, as a rule, it always goes hand in hand with silence. Don't be silent!" - emphasized the Prosecutor General.

What Bilous is accused of

The first to publicly report harassment was the director's former student, Sofia Sapozhnik. The girl claims that the man asked her to send intimate photos and insisted on discussing sexual fantasies. According to her, the former head sent intimate photos of other girls to students. After that, a number of other similar accusations against Bilous appeared.

In January 2025, Karpenko-Karyi University appealed to the police with a request to check the disseminated information and give it a legal assessment. In the same month, Bilous was suspended from work at the university.

In February, investigators of the Shevchenkivskyi police department initiated criminal proceedings under Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - sexual violence.

On the same day, the Kyiv City State Administration announced its intention to suspend him from his official duties at the Young Theater.

At the same time, a protest action took place near the Young Theater against the decision of the Kyiv City State Administration to keep Bilous in the position of director. The participants expressed support for 46 theater employees who demanded his suspension.

Bilous himself denies all accusations.

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Director
Andriy Bilous
Rallies in Ukraine
University of Culture
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
Kyiv