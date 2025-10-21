Director Bilous commented for the first time on the sexual assault scandal: what he said

$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
12:57 PM • 540 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 5944 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 13695 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 16453 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 16666 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 17438 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 16140 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 15007 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
October 21, 06:03 AM • 30611 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 20550 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
0m/s
82%
750mm
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by a cold atmospheric front on October 21: where to expect rain and frostPhotoOctober 21, 03:36 AM • 11462 views
Total blackout in Chernihiv after Russian attack: water utility explained where to get waterOctober 21, 03:55 AM • 7988 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles overnight, 58 out of 98 enemy drones neutralizedOctober 21, 05:40 AM • 5852 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 24259 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 23226 views
Publications
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 23334 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 30611 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 38610 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 95753 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 67267 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Bilous
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
Budapest
United States
University of Culture
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 2952 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 24332 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 22821 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 79117 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 73741 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Film
Financial Times

Director Bilous commented for the first time on the sexual assault scandal: what he said

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1494 views

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv is considering a motion for a pre-trial restraint against Andriy Bilous, who is suspected of sexual assault. Bilous denies all charges, calling them a conspiracy campaign.

Director Bilous commented for the first time on the sexual assault scandal: what he said

A hearing is underway in the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv to consider the petition for the application of a preventive measure to Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Young Theater and lecturer at KNUTKiT named after Karpenko-Kary, who is suspected of sexual violence. Before the start of the session, Bilous commented to journalists, stating that he rejects all accusations, UNN reports.

Details

When asked by journalists whether he had sexual relations with these girls, Bilous replied: "Relationships can be different. And the fact that we had very friendly relations with all these people for many years. They entrusted me with their secrets, they knew that they could consult me on any issues. They came to my house, communicated with my family. They caroled for me, sang songs at the table. That is, people for many years, being, in quotation marks, "raped," did not in any way show any of their problems."

He also said that he stages plays with explicit scenes, but there can be no talk of any violence. According to him, he did not cause any physical or moral harm to anyone.

"I have sex during rehearsals in the presence of everyone, because I stage quite explicit plays and give explicit tasks to my actors. I deny any accusations of violence, because it is about me raping someone. And I want to responsibly state that there has never been any violence on my part, against anyone. I have not caused any physical or moral harm to anyone, and I have countless confirmations that these people have not shown any resentment or dissatisfaction towards me for years. No one has reported me before," Bilous explained.

Finally, he suggested that this whole situation is a conspiracy campaign against him. At the same time, he refused to name those behind it.

"The fact that this happened in January, I consider it a custom-made campaign against me, the purpose of which was to destroy me as the head of the most successful theater. And now, as you can see, three days ago I announced that I was opening my new theater, and in three days a search, a suspicion, and this court were organized," Bilous concluded.

Addition

Today, October 21, law enforcement officers conducted searches at the home of Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Young Theater and lecturer at KNUTKiT named after Karpenko-Kary.

Subsequently, Bilous was notified of suspicion of sexual violence against female students.

"Every crime will have consequences": Prosecutor General Kravchenko reacted to the case of former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous21.10.25, 12:30 • 1986 views

What Bilous is accused of

The first to publicly report harassment was the director's former student, Sofia Sapozhnik. The girl claims that the man asked her to send intimate photos and insisted on discussing sexual fantasies. According to her, the former head sent intimate photos of other girls to students. After that, a number of similar accusations against Bilous appeared.

In January 2025, Karpenko-Kary University appealed to the police with a request to check the disseminated information and give it a legal assessment. In the same month, Bilous was suspended from work at the university.

In February, investigators of the Shevchenkivsky police department opened criminal proceedings under Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - sexual violence.

On the same day, the Kyiv City State Administration announced its intention to suspend him from his official duties at the Young Theater.

At the same time, a protest action took place near the Young Theater against the decision of the Kyiv City State Administration to keep Bilous as director. The participants expressed support for 46 theater employees who demanded his removal.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Search
Director
Andriy Bilous
Rallies in Ukraine
University of Culture
Kyiv City State Administration
Ukraine
Kyiv