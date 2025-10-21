Director Bilous commented for the first time on the sexual assault scandal: what he said

A hearing is underway in the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv to consider the petition for the application of a preventive measure to Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Young Theater and lecturer at KNUTKiT named after Karpenko-Kary, who is suspected of sexual violence. Before the start of the session, Bilous commented to journalists, stating that he rejects all accusations, UNN reports.

When asked by journalists whether he had sexual relations with these girls, Bilous replied: "Relationships can be different. And the fact that we had very friendly relations with all these people for many years. They entrusted me with their secrets, they knew that they could consult me on any issues. They came to my house, communicated with my family. They caroled for me, sang songs at the table. That is, people for many years, being, in quotation marks, "raped," did not in any way show any of their problems."

He also said that he stages plays with explicit scenes, but there can be no talk of any violence. According to him, he did not cause any physical or moral harm to anyone.

"I have sex during rehearsals in the presence of everyone, because I stage quite explicit plays and give explicit tasks to my actors. I deny any accusations of violence, because it is about me raping someone. And I want to responsibly state that there has never been any violence on my part, against anyone. I have not caused any physical or moral harm to anyone, and I have countless confirmations that these people have not shown any resentment or dissatisfaction towards me for years. No one has reported me before," Bilous explained.

Finally, he suggested that this whole situation is a conspiracy campaign against him. At the same time, he refused to name those behind it.

"The fact that this happened in January, I consider it a custom-made campaign against me, the purpose of which was to destroy me as the head of the most successful theater. And now, as you can see, three days ago I announced that I was opening my new theater, and in three days a search, a suspicion, and this court were organized," Bilous concluded.

Today, October 21, law enforcement officers conducted searches at the home of Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Young Theater and lecturer at KNUTKiT named after Karpenko-Kary.

Subsequently, Bilous was notified of suspicion of sexual violence against female students.

"Every crime will have consequences": Prosecutor General Kravchenko reacted to the case of former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous

What Bilous is accused of

The first to publicly report harassment was the director's former student, Sofia Sapozhnik. The girl claims that the man asked her to send intimate photos and insisted on discussing sexual fantasies. According to her, the former head sent intimate photos of other girls to students. After that, a number of similar accusations against Bilous appeared.

In January 2025, Karpenko-Kary University appealed to the police with a request to check the disseminated information and give it a legal assessment. In the same month, Bilous was suspended from work at the university.

In February, investigators of the Shevchenkivsky police department opened criminal proceedings under Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - sexual violence.

On the same day, the Kyiv City State Administration announced its intention to suspend him from his official duties at the Young Theater.

At the same time, a protest action took place near the Young Theater against the decision of the Kyiv City State Administration to keep Bilous as director. The participants expressed support for 46 theater employees who demanded his removal.