The government proposes to stipulate the provisions on vaccination in the legislation, in particular on "side effects"

Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
12:47 PM • 4052 views

Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them

12:09 PM • 13097 views

Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front

June 11, 07:03 AM • 28077 views

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

June 11, 07:00 AM • 53563 views

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security

June 11, 06:29 AM • 89026 views

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case

June 10, 05:49 PM • 60285 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM • 85328 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM • 61229 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

June 10, 02:41 PM • 62019 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

June 10, 01:58 PM • 63727 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturers Фармацевтичний ринок – один з найбільш зарегульованих у світі. З одного боку, це захищає споживачів від неякісної продукції та шахрайства. З іншого боку, зарегульованість може використовуватись і для захисту інтересів великих фармацевтичних компаній. Одним з таких інструментів є патентний захист. Патент дає компанії ексклюзивні права на виробництво та продаж певного лікарського засобу протягом певного періоду часу, зазвичай 20 років. Це дозволяє компанії встановлювати високі ціни на ліки, щоб компенсувати витрати на дослідження та розробку. Після закінчення терміну дії патенту, інші компанії можуть починати виробництво генериків – копій оригінального лікарського засобу. Генерики зазвичай дешевші за оригінальні ліки, що робить їх доступнішими для споживачів. Однак, фармацевтичні компанії часто використовують різні стратегії, щоб продовжити термін дії патентного захисту своїх ліків. Однією з таких стратегій є подання нових патентів на незначні зміни в лікарському засобі, такі як зміна форми випуску або дозування. Так зване «вічнозелене патентування». Це дозволяє компанії продовжувати отримувати високі прибутки від продажу ліків, навіть після закінчення терміну дії оригінального патенту. Іншою стратегією є укладання угод з виробниками генериків, щоб ті не випускали генерики на ринок. Так звані «pay-for-delay» угоди. Фармацевтична компанія платить виробнику генериків, щоб той відклав випуск генерика на певний період часу. Такі угоди є незаконними в багатьох країнах, але вони все ще зустрічаються на практиці. Обидві ці стратегії призводять до того, що споживачі змушені переплачувати за ліки. В Україні, як і в багатьох інших країнах, патентний захист фармацевтичної продукції є досить суворим. Це з одного боку стимулює інновації, але з іншого боку робить ліки менш доступними для населення. Для вирішення цієї проблеми, необхідно збалансувати інтереси фармацевтичних компаній та споживачів. З одного боку, необхідно забезпечити компаніям можливість отримувати прибуток від своїх інновацій. З іншого боку, необхідно зробити ліки більш доступними для населення. Одним з можливих рішень є посилення контролю за видачею патентів на фармацевтичну продукцію. Патентні відомства повинні більш ретельно перевіряти, чи є заявлені зміни в лікарському засобі дійсно інноваційними, чи вони є лише спробою продовжити термін дії патентного захисту. Іншим можливим рішенням є посилення контролю за укладанням угод між фармацевтичними компаніями та виробниками генериків. Антимонопольні органи повинні більш ретельно розслідувати такі угоди, щоб запобігти зловживанням. Крім того, необхідно розвивати виробництво генериків в Україні. Це дозволить знизити ціни на ліки та зробити їх більш доступними для населення. В цілому, для вирішення проблеми доступності ліків в Україні, необхідний комплексний підхід, який включає в себе посилення контролю за патентним захистом, боротьбу зі зловживаннями на фармацевтичному ринку та розвиток виробництва генериків. The pharmaceutical market is one of the most regulated in the world. On the one hand, this protects consumers from substandard products and fraud. On the other hand, regulation can also be used to protect the interests of large pharmaceutical companies. One such tool is patent protection. A patent gives a company exclusive rights to manufacture and sell a particular drug for a certain period of time, usually 20 years. This allows the company to set high prices for the drug to recoup its research and development costs. After the patent expires, other companies can begin producing generics – copies of the original drug. Generics are usually cheaper than original drugs, making them more accessible to consumers. However, pharmaceutical companies often use various strategies to extend the term of patent protection for their drugs. One such strategy is to file new patents on minor changes to the drug, such as changing the dosage form or dosage. This is so-called "evergreening." This allows the company to continue to generate high profits from the sale of the drug, even after the original patent expires. Another strategy is to make agreements with generic manufacturers not to release generics to the market. These are so-called "pay-for-delay" agreements. The pharmaceutical company pays the generic manufacturer to delay the release of the generic for a certain period of time. Such agreements are illegal in many countries, but they still occur in practice. Both of these strategies result in consumers being forced to overpay for medicines. In Ukraine, as in many other countries, patent protection for pharmaceutical products is quite strict. On the one hand, this encourages innovation, but on the other hand, it makes medicines less accessible to the population. To solve this problem, it is necessary to balance the interests of pharmaceutical companies and consumers. On the one hand, it is necessary to ensure that companies can profit from their innovations. On the other hand, it is necessary to make medicines more accessible to the population. One possible solution is to strengthen control over the issuance of patents for pharmaceutical products. Patent offices should more thoroughly check whether the claimed changes in the drug are truly innovative, or whether they are just an attempt to extend the term of patent protection. Another possible solution is to strengthen control over the conclusion of agreements between pharmaceutical companies and generic manufacturers. Antimonopoly authorities should more thoroughly investigate such agreements to prevent abuses. In addition, it is necessary to develop the production of generics in Ukraine. This will reduce the prices of medicines and make them more accessible to the population. In general, to solve the problem of access to medicines in Ukraine, a comprehensive approach is needed, which includes strengthening control over patent protection, combating abuses in the pharmaceutical market, and developing the production of generics.

The government proposes to stipulate the provisions on vaccination in the legislation, in particular on "side effects"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 748 views

The Cabinet approved a draft law on protection against infectious diseases, which defines the principles of vaccination. It also clearly defines the sources of funding for preventive vaccinations.

The government proposes to stipulate the provisions on vaccination in the legislation, in particular on "side effects"

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the draft law "On the Protection of the Population from Infectious Diseases", which proposes to determine the legislative principles of vaccination. This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, it is proposed to establish the powers of the Ministry of Health to determine the list of infections that can be prevented by vaccination.

A list of mandatory vaccinations, a vaccination calendar, vaccinations for health reasons and for epidemic indications will also be determined.

The draft law also proposes to clearly define the sources of funding for these types of preventive vaccinations

The current legislation in this area is proposed to be supplemented with the terms "side effects" and "adverse events after vaccination", as well as to establish a procedure for proper response in the event of their occurrence.

Ahead of holiday season, travellers to Europe warned of measles surge - BBC06.06.25, 16:10 • 3566 views

The provision on the rights and obligations of citizens and public associations, legal entities and individuals - entrepreneurs in this area is to be modernized.

The provisions on the rights and obligations of persons who are ill with infectious diseases or are bacteria carriers will also be updated.

In Ukraine, 3 cases of tetanus have been detected in the first 5 months of this year, 2 of which were fatal11.06.25, 12:28 • 1676 views

Let us remind you

In May of this year, new requirements for the storage, transportation, reception and accounting of vaccines and other medical immunobiological preparations (MIBP) came into force in Ukraine. The relevant order of the Ministry of Health has been updated.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

