The government proposes to stipulate the provisions on vaccination in the legislation, in particular on "side effects"
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet approved a draft law on protection against infectious diseases, which defines the principles of vaccination. It also clearly defines the sources of funding for preventive vaccinations.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the draft law "On the Protection of the Population from Infectious Diseases", which proposes to determine the legislative principles of vaccination. This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.
Details
In particular, it is proposed to establish the powers of the Ministry of Health to determine the list of infections that can be prevented by vaccination.
A list of mandatory vaccinations, a vaccination calendar, vaccinations for health reasons and for epidemic indications will also be determined.
The draft law also proposes to clearly define the sources of funding for these types of preventive vaccinations
The current legislation in this area is proposed to be supplemented with the terms "side effects" and "adverse events after vaccination", as well as to establish a procedure for proper response in the event of their occurrence.
Ahead of holiday season, travellers to Europe warned of measles surge - BBC06.06.25, 16:10 • 3566 views
The provision on the rights and obligations of citizens and public associations, legal entities and individuals - entrepreneurs in this area is to be modernized.
The provisions on the rights and obligations of persons who are ill with infectious diseases or are bacteria carriers will also be updated.
In Ukraine, 3 cases of tetanus have been detected in the first 5 months of this year, 2 of which were fatal11.06.25, 12:28 • 1676 views
Let us remind you
In May of this year, new requirements for the storage, transportation, reception and accounting of vaccines and other medical immunobiological preparations (MIBP) came into force in Ukraine. The relevant order of the Ministry of Health has been updated.