Information about negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Ankara is fake - Sybiha

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16540 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14573 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19799 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29194 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62047 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58357 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33735 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59544 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106676 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166155 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 52998 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 43620 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45922 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49496 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21947 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 22315 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20827 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22487 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24423 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27054 views
Information about negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Ankara is fake - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5072 views

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, denied information about negotiations with Russia on April 15-16 in Ankara. He will initiate a conversation with the US Secretary of State regarding the strike on Sumy.

Information about negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Ankara is fake - Sybiha

Turkish media reports about direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on security in the Black Sea, scheduled for April 15-16 in Ankara, are fiction. This was announced on the telethon by journalist Alla Mazur, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, before the broadcast, she spoke with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, who denied the relevant information.

Nothing like that, says Andriy Sybiha, was planned

- Mazur noted.

Sybiha also said that he would initiate a conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the Russian missile strike on Sumy, which killed at least 34 people.

In addition, according to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, he will speak tomorrow at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the EU.

The main issue will be air defense, and it will concern not only long-range systems such as "Patriot", but also medium-range ones. And there is a chance for a quick decision by Europe

- the journalist quotes Sybiha.

As you know, earlier CNN Turk, citing sources in the Turkish Ministry of Defense, reported that negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations on security in the Black Sea would take place in Ankara on April 15-16.

Let us remind you

As a result of a Russian missile attack on the center of Sumy 34 people, including 2 children, died. 117 people were injured, including 15 children, and rescue operations are ongoing.

Kellogg stated that Russia carried out targeted strikes on civilian objects in Sumy13.04.25, 18:31 • 9360 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Marco Rubio
Turkey
Ukraine
Sums
