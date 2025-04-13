Information about negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Ankara is fake - Sybiha

Turkish media reports about direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on security in the Black Sea, scheduled for April 15-16 in Ankara, are fiction. This was announced on the telethon by journalist Alla Mazur, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, before the broadcast, she spoke with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, who denied the relevant information.

Nothing like that, says Andriy Sybiha, was planned - Mazur noted.

Sybiha also said that he would initiate a conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the Russian missile strike on Sumy, which killed at least 34 people.

In addition, according to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, he will speak tomorrow at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the EU.

The main issue will be air defense, and it will concern not only long-range systems such as "Patriot", but also medium-range ones. And there is a chance for a quick decision by Europe - the journalist quotes Sybiha.

As you know, earlier CNN Turk, citing sources in the Turkish Ministry of Defense, reported that negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations on security in the Black Sea would take place in Ankara on April 15-16.

Let us remind you

As a result of a Russian missile attack on the center of Sumy 34 people, including 2 children, died. 117 people were injured, including 15 children, and rescue operations are ongoing.

Kellogg stated that Russia carried out targeted strikes on civilian objects in Sumy