Romanian soldiers train to fight in urban environments of Bucharest

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11499 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57907 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57041 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65960 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65441 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59711 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52577 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55732 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58002 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77110 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77018 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22222 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62239 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11634 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14385 views
How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57907 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62274 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77055 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 116451 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 125078 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3934 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22257 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26717 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121614 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63364 views
TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Romanian soldiers train to fight in urban environments of Bucharest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5536 views

Romanian soldiers are conducting training exercises simulating combat in urban environments, using mock-ups of buildings in Bucharest. The aim of the exercises is to practice combat skills in a realistic environment.

Romanian soldiers train to fight in urban environments of Bucharest

The Romanian army is practicing street fighting techniques. A typical district of Bucharest is modeled at the training ground. The purpose of the training is to consolidate street fighting skills in real conditions.

UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

Details

The Romanian Land Forces are conducting military exercises that simulate combat operations among residential buildings in the center of a large city. In this case, the center of the Romanian capital, Bucharest, is simulated.

The Romanian military observed the scenario of an attack by enemy forces on buildings in the city. To get as close as possible to reality, inflatable single-level buildings and plastic doors were installed at the army training ground. Structures resembling single-story houses with plastic doors were made for training.

The imitation of street fighting takes place in close proximity to the residential quarter of the Romanian capital. We are at the city training ground run by the army. The purpose of the training is to increase the combat capability of troops and practice the most difficult aspects of street fighting in real conditions

- reports Maria Moys, Euronews correspondent in Romania, from the scene.

Comment from representatives of the Romanian Land Forces

We will perform the exercise with airsoft weapons. This is a copy of the M4. It doesn't make as much noise as a real weapon. There were enemies in the buildings behind me, the soldiers "cleared" each building separately and encountered various events, such as injuries in the group, inside the team

- says Marius Tudora, 21st Mountain Rangers Battalion, Romanian Land Forces.

Lieutenant Colonel Andrei Mazere, General Staff of the Land Forces, recalled the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine.

The conflict that is currently unfolding in Ukraine sends us certain signals, namely the lessons we are learning, certain techniques, tactics and procedures that are used in the theater of military operations, lessons that we are also learning, good practices that we are identifying in the current security environment

Let us remind you

The JATEC Analysis Center for Studying the Experience of the Russian-Ukrainian War has started operating in Bydgoszcz. The institution will promote Ukraine's integration into NATO and the introduction of changes to the Alliance's strategies.

During exercises in Poland, NATO paratroopers mistakenly landed in a Polish village due to strong winds instead of the planned location. One soldier ended up on the roof of a house, another got caught on power lines, and one suffered a knee injury.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
NATO
Bucharest
Romania
Ukraine
Poland
