Romanian soldiers train to fight in urban environments of Bucharest

The Romanian army is practicing street fighting techniques. A typical district of Bucharest is modeled at the training ground. The purpose of the training is to consolidate street fighting skills in real conditions.

The Romanian Land Forces are conducting military exercises that simulate combat operations among residential buildings in the center of a large city. In this case, the center of the Romanian capital, Bucharest, is simulated.

The Romanian military observed the scenario of an attack by enemy forces on buildings in the city. To get as close as possible to reality, inflatable single-level buildings and plastic doors were installed at the army training ground. Structures resembling single-story houses with plastic doors were made for training.

The imitation of street fighting takes place in close proximity to the residential quarter of the Romanian capital. We are at the city training ground run by the army. The purpose of the training is to increase the combat capability of troops and practice the most difficult aspects of street fighting in real conditions - reports Maria Moys, Euronews correspondent in Romania, from the scene.

We will perform the exercise with airsoft weapons. This is a copy of the M4. It doesn't make as much noise as a real weapon. There were enemies in the buildings behind me, the soldiers "cleared" each building separately and encountered various events, such as injuries in the group, inside the team - says Marius Tudora, 21st Mountain Rangers Battalion, Romanian Land Forces.

Lieutenant Colonel Andrei Mazere, General Staff of the Land Forces, recalled the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine.

The conflict that is currently unfolding in Ukraine sends us certain signals, namely the lessons we are learning, certain techniques, tactics and procedures that are used in the theater of military operations, lessons that we are also learning, good practices that we are identifying in the current security environment

