J.D. Vance revealed which European leader he admires and why

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16563 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 71263 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38833 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44123 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51283 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92935 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84958 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35419 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60559 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109399 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.8m/s
49%
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89633 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52232 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 28767 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 22919 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 11172 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 71263 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91280 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92935 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 84958 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 184536 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53463 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29679 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30672 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31940 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34206 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

J.D. Vance revealed which European leader he admires and why

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11400 views

J.D. Vance stated that de Gaulle was right about Europe's military independence. He believes that Europe should not be a vassal of the United States in the field of security, but should have its own defense.

J.D. Vance revealed which European leader he admires and why

U.S. Vice President Jay Dee Vance has admitted that he admires the famous French political figure, General and President Charles de Gaulle. He explained his opinion by saying that de Gaulle defended the military independence of Europe, UNN writes with reference to Politico.

Details

In an interview with the British news site UnHerd, the U.S. vice president said that de Gaulle, who led the French resistance to the Nazis in World War II and was president from 1959 to 1969, was right when it came to Europe's military independence.

De Gaulle loved the United States of America. But he recognized what I certainly recognize, that it is not in the interest of Europe and not in the interest of America for Europe to be a permanent vassal of the United States in the sphere of security 

- Vance said.

Vance's comments came as President Donald Trump's administration has repeatedly criticized European capitals for over-reliance on American military might in their own defense, repeatedly hinting that the U.S. will not come to the aid of NATO allies who do not invest in their own security. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also warned that the U.S. military presence in Europe is not "eternal".

Trump wants NATO countries to spend 5% of their GDP on defense. This is a sharp increase from the alliance's current 2% target, which is to be increased at the summit in The Hague this summer.

The US Vice President almost dropped the national championship trophy during the celebration at the White House15.04.25, 12:29 • 6022 views

I don't think greater European independence is bad for the United States - it's good for them. Looking back at history, I think the British and French, frankly, were right in their disagreement with Eisenhower over the Suez Canal 

- Vance said. 

With the exception of Great Britain, France, and Poland, "most European countries do not have armies capable of providing for their reasonable defense. The reality is that the entire European security infrastructure has been subsidized by the United States of America for my entire life - roughly speaking, but it is also true," Vance added.

Background

In the 1950s, American leader Dwight Eisenhower forced London and Paris, even before de Gaulle became president, to abandon a military intervention to return control of the Suez Canal to Egypt, which was key to those countries' economic and colonial interests.

De Gaulle, whose thinking was shaped by Suez, often warned that Europeans should be more independent of the United States and worked to make the French military more autonomous, including by developing nuclear weapons and a powerful defense industry. He inspired decades of promoting what current French President Emmanuel Macron now calls "strategic autonomy."

Not productive: Vance criticizes Zelenskyy's statement15.04.25, 16:37 • 7324 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
J. D. Vance
NATO
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
Europe
United States
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77