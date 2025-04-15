$41.180.14
The US Vice President almost dropped the national championship trophy during the celebration at the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5868 views

During the reception of the Ohio State University team, JD Vance almost dropped the winners' cup. The trophy was saved by the team players.

The US Vice President almost dropped the national championship trophy during the celebration at the White House

During a solemn reception at the White House, Vice President J.D. Vance almost dropped the national trophy dedicated to the victory of the Ohio State University football team.

This is reported by ABC News, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, President Donald Trump hosted the "Buckeyes" team after they won the national championship in student American football in January, defeating the University of Notre Dame team.

When Vance went to pick up the football-shaped cup from the table at the end of the event, the 24-carat gold, bronze, and stainless steel cup almost fell behind him before two players caught it. Vance later joked on social media:

I didn't want anyone after Ohio State University to get this cup, so I decided to break it

Trump struggled with an umbrella on the Air Force One plane ladder4/13/25, 10:02 AM • 5045 views

At the celebration, Vance also mentioned how he jokingly asked Trump to skip the inaugural ball in order to attend the final game. "The President said, 'No, but we'll invite him to the White House,'" Vance said.

Commander of the US base in Greenland fired for "undermining" Vance's authority11.04.25, 16:09 • 10180 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
J. D. Vance
Donald Trump
United States
