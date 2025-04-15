$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16749 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 72201 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39196 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44512 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51629 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93396 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85360 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35446 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60581 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109444 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Not productive: Vance criticizes Zelenskyy's statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7304 views

J. D. Vance criticized Zelenskyy for his recent comments and called them unproductive.

Not productive: Vance criticizes Zelenskyy's statement

U.S. Vice President Jay Dee Vance criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, responding to his recent comments, and said that he had condemned Russia since 2022, but has since tried to understand the strategic goals of both sides in order to find a solution, UNN writes, citing Reuters.

Details

"That doesn't mean you morally support the Russian cause, or that you support the full-scale invasion, but you do have to try to understand what are their strategic red lines, in the same way that you have to try to understand what the Ukrainians are trying to get out of the conflict," Vance said in an interview with UnHerd on Tuesday.

"I think it's sort of absurd for Zelenskiy to tell the [American] government, which is currently keeping his entire government and war effort together, that we are somehow on the side of the Russians," Vance said.

He said that kind of rhetoric was "certainly not productive".

Addition

Zelenskyy said in a recent interview: "I believe, unfortunately, (that) Russian narratives prevail in the United States." "How can one witness our losses and our suffering, understand what the Russians are doing, and still believe that they are not the aggressors, that they did not start this war? This speaks to the enormous influence of Russia's information policy on America, on U.S. politics and U.S. politicians," he pointed out.

In an interview, as noted by the American media, speaking about Russian narratives, he singled out U.S. Vice President Jay Dee Vance.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
J. D. Vance
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
