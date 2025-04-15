U.S. Vice President Jay Dee Vance criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, responding to his recent comments, and said that he had condemned Russia since 2022, but has since tried to understand the strategic goals of both sides in order to find a solution, UNN writes, citing Reuters.

Details

"That doesn't mean you morally support the Russian cause, or that you support the full-scale invasion, but you do have to try to understand what are their strategic red lines, in the same way that you have to try to understand what the Ukrainians are trying to get out of the conflict," Vance said in an interview with UnHerd on Tuesday.

"I think it's sort of absurd for Zelenskiy to tell the [American] government, which is currently keeping his entire government and war effort together, that we are somehow on the side of the Russians," Vance said.

He said that kind of rhetoric was "certainly not productive".

Addition

Zelenskyy said in a recent interview: "I believe, unfortunately, (that) Russian narratives prevail in the United States." "How can one witness our losses and our suffering, understand what the Russians are doing, and still believe that they are not the aggressors, that they did not start this war? This speaks to the enormous influence of Russia's information policy on America, on U.S. politics and U.S. politicians," he pointed out.

In an interview, as noted by the American media, speaking about Russian narratives, he singled out U.S. Vice President Jay Dee Vance.