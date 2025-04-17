$41.220.04
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11522 views

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57995 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57069 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65984 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65464 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59716 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52582 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55735 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58004 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77114 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
54%
Ukraine's accession to the EU by 2030 is realistic, says European Commissioner Kos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7982 views

European Commissioner Marta Kos believes that Ukraine has realistic prospects of joining the EU by 2030. She compared it to the accession of the Balkan countries to NATO.

The EU Commissioner suggests that, just as it was relatively easy for the Balkan countries to join NATO, Ukraine will be able to overcome the path to full EU membership in the same way.

UNN reports with reference to DPA.

Details

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos believes that joining the EU is a "realistic prospect." These opportunities arise from the official's conclusion on a new wave of EU enlargement by 2030. Kos noted this at a press conference and in an interview with European Newsroom. Marta Kos hopes that Moldova and Ukraine will be able to start the first cluster of negotiations by the end of June this year.

FT learned how negotiations on trade liberalization for Ukraine are progressing in the EU against the backdrop of the June 5 deadline: details16.04.25, 17:17 • 7876 views

She also noted that she is optimistic about finding a solution to Hungary's veto on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

The EU representative also compared Ukraine's prospects for joining the EU with the accession of the Balkan countries to NATO (such as Albania). At the same time, the European official believes that there is a principle of "vice versa" in this comparison, in the sense that it will most likely be easier for Ukraine to join the EU (as it was for the Balkan countries in the process of joining NATO).

Supplement

During a recent press conference, Kos pointed to the growing security dimension of EU membership following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The whole world is in motion, the whole [of Europe] is in motion, the whole neighborhood is moving. And the security aspect is becoming more and more important. .. We understand enlargement as a political arm of security guarantees. .. Membership in the European Union can really be a very, very strong political arm of these security guarantees

- added the commissioner.

Let us remind you

Orban's adviser stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU will absorb resources and weaken Hungary's position.

The European Union is discussing the possibility of sending military advisers to Ukraine to organize the training of Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, nothing has changed - Rutte15.04.25, 20:44 • 7817 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Montenegro
NATO
Albania
Hungary
Ukraine
Moldova
