Ukraine's accession to the EU by 2030 is realistic, says European Commissioner Kos

The EU Commissioner suggests that, just as it was relatively easy for the Balkan countries to join NATO, Ukraine will be able to overcome the path to full EU membership in the same way.

UNN reports with reference to DPA.

Details

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos believes that joining the EU is a "realistic prospect." These opportunities arise from the official's conclusion on a new wave of EU enlargement by 2030. Kos noted this at a press conference and in an interview with European Newsroom. Marta Kos hopes that Moldova and Ukraine will be able to start the first cluster of negotiations by the end of June this year.



FT learned how negotiations on trade liberalization for Ukraine are progressing in the EU against the backdrop of the June 5 deadline: details

She also noted that she is optimistic about finding a solution to Hungary's veto on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

The EU representative also compared Ukraine's prospects for joining the EU with the accession of the Balkan countries to NATO (such as Albania). At the same time, the European official believes that there is a principle of "vice versa" in this comparison, in the sense that it will most likely be easier for Ukraine to join the EU (as it was for the Balkan countries in the process of joining NATO).



Supplement

During a recent press conference, Kos pointed to the growing security dimension of EU membership following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The whole world is in motion, the whole [of Europe] is in motion, the whole neighborhood is moving. And the security aspect is becoming more and more important. .. We understand enlargement as a political arm of security guarantees. .. Membership in the European Union can really be a very, very strong political arm of these security guarantees - added the commissioner.

Let us remind you

Orban's adviser stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU will absorb resources and weaken Hungary's position.

The European Union is discussing the possibility of sending military advisers to Ukraine to organize the training of Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, nothing has changed - Rutte