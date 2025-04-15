Zelenskyy called the negotiations with the US on minerals positive and announced new meetings

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the meeting between the Ukrainian and American teams regarding the rare earth metals agreement was positive and announced new meetings. Zelenskyy stated this during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, reports UNN.

The negotiations took place, they were positive. It was a meeting of our technical team, and meetings at this level in various formats - both offline and online - will continue throughout this week until the end. After all these consultations, when the teams are ready, they will show what they have developed. For now, both sides have finished the meeting positively - said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that last Friday, April 11, the Ukrainian delegation was in Washington, where a new round of negotiations on the rare earth metals agreement was planned. The negotiations were supposed to be mostly technical in nature.

