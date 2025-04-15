$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17476 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 76057 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40788 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 46160 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 53121 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 95413 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 87086 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35557 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60650 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109613 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Tags
Authors
Zelenskyy called the negotiations with the US on minerals positive and announced new meetings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11049 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced successful negotiations between the Ukrainian and American teams regarding an agreement on rare earth metals. He announced the continuation of meetings to develop the details of the agreement.

Zelenskyy called the negotiations with the US on minerals positive and announced new meetings

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the meeting between the Ukrainian and American teams regarding the rare earth metals agreement was positive and announced new meetings. Zelenskyy stated this during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, reports UNN.

The negotiations took place, they were positive. It was a meeting of our technical team, and meetings at this level in various formats - both offline and online - will continue throughout this week until the end. After all these consultations, when the teams are ready, they will show what they have developed. For now, both sides have finished the meeting positively 

- said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that last Friday, April 11, the Ukrainian delegation was in Washington, where a new round of negotiations on the rare earth metals agreement was planned. The negotiations were supposed to be mostly technical in nature.

Ukrainian delegation arrived in Washington for talks on rare earth metals agreement - media11.04.25, 20:39 • 12073 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Mark Rutte
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
