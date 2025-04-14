US President Donald Trump is not stopping the war in Ukraine, but is continuing it. This is stated in a material by The Telegraph, reports UNN.

The publication reminds that during the presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly boasted that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine in "24 hours", but now the White House is "staggering from one mistake to another, handing out too many cards to an emboldened Putin."

The White House sought to secure a peace deal before Easter. For Trump, a vain man with a penchant for pomposity and ceremony, the symbolism of such an achievement would be very timely indeed - and might bring him closer to the Nobel Peace Prize he dreams of - writes the author.

In her opinion, Trump's ambitions for an "Easter Peace Agreement" were nothing more than wishful thinking.

vladimir putin has shown little sign that he is ready to end hostilities or compromise on his maximalist terms for agreeing to a truce, namely that Ukraine be demilitarized; it will be forbidden to join NATO; Ukrainian territories occupied by his troops will be legally recognized as Russian. Ukraine has repeatedly stated that it will never accept such terms as part of a truce with Moscow - the article states.

The author suggests that Trump is frustrated that Russia is slowing down negotiations, while Trump is concerned with concluding "any agreement with Putin, regardless of the specific content of this agreement or the consequences it will have for Ukraine."

"Undoubtedly, Trump still has some cards: he is considering imposing sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet of illegal oil tankers, which have been crucial to financing Putin's invasion over the past three years, unless there is a ceasefire by the end of the month. But will he dare to push Putin further away from the negotiating table in this way? I'm not so sure," the author sums up.

On the eve of Donald Trump shared his vision of the development of events surrounding the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, expressing cautious optimism about the possibility of progress in this process. He made his statement the day after a meeting between US representative Witcoff and the president of the terrorist country Putin.

