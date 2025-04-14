$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3352 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 20960 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17288 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22329 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31437 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65329 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60983 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34144 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59699 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107049 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Trump does not stop the war in Ukraine, he continues it - The Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3598 views

The US President promised to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine in 24 hours, but Trump and his team are making mistake after mistake, "giving away too many cards to an emboldened Putin."

Trump does not stop the war in Ukraine, he continues it - The Telegraph

US President Donald Trump is not stopping the war in Ukraine, but is continuing it. This is stated in a material by The Telegraph, reports UNN.

Details

The publication reminds that during the presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly boasted that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine in "24 hours", but now the White House is "staggering from one mistake to another, handing out too many cards to an emboldened Putin."

The White House sought to secure a peace deal before Easter. For Trump, a vain man with a penchant for pomposity and ceremony, the symbolism of such an achievement would be very timely indeed - and might bring him closer to the Nobel Peace Prize he dreams of

- writes the author.

In her opinion, Trump's ambitions for an "Easter Peace Agreement" were nothing more than wishful thinking.

vladimir putin has shown little sign that he is ready to end hostilities or compromise on his maximalist terms for agreeing to a truce, namely that Ukraine be demilitarized; it will be forbidden to join NATO; Ukrainian territories occupied by his troops will be legally recognized as Russian. Ukraine has repeatedly stated that it will never accept such terms as part of a truce with Moscow

- the article states.

Productively discussed "aspects of Ukrainian settlement": first comments from Russia about the negotiations between Putin and Witkoff11.04.25, 23:39 • 6869 views

The author suggests that Trump is frustrated that Russia is slowing down negotiations, while Trump is concerned with concluding "any agreement with Putin, regardless of the specific content of this agreement or the consequences it will have for Ukraine."

"Undoubtedly, Trump still has some cards: he is considering imposing sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet of illegal oil tankers, which have been crucial to financing Putin's invasion over the past three years, unless there is a ceasefire by the end of the month. But will he dare to push Putin further away from the negotiating table in this way? I'm not so sure," the author sums up.

Let us remind you

On the eve of Donald Trump shared his vision of the development of events surrounding the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, expressing cautious optimism about the possibility of progress in this process. He made his statement the day after a meeting between US representative Witcoff and the president of the terrorist country Putin.

Information about negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Ankara is fake - Sybiha13.04.25, 23:10 • 4928 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
White House
NATO
Donald Trump
Ukraine
