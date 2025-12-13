Actor Peter Greene, known for films like "Pulp Fiction" and "The Mask," has died at 60

Peter Greene, an actor known for playing villains and criminals, particularly for his role as Zed in "Pulp Fiction," died at his home in New York City on Friday, his manager confirmed. He was 60 years old, UNN reports, citing NBC News.

Details

Greene was found dead in his Lower East Side apartment, manager Gregg Edwards said. He did not disclose the cause of death.

He played the character Zed, a sadistic rapist-guard in Quentin Tarantino's 1994 film "Pulp Fiction," and was also known for his role as the villain Dorian in Jim Carrey's film "The Mask," also from 1994.

"No one played a villain better than Peter," Edwards said in a phone interview. "But he also had, you know, a tender side that most people never saw, and a heart as big as gold."

Edwards said he was told that music had been playing in the apartment for more than 24 hours, prompting a welfare check on the actor. Edwards said he had spoken with Greene earlier this week.

Greene was born in Montclair, New Jersey, on October 8, 1965. He began acting in his 20s while living in New York City, according to his biography on the IMDB website. Edwards said Greene is survived by a sister and a brother.