Actor Peter Greene, known for films like "Pulp Fiction" and "The Mask," has died at 60

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 2060 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
10:39 AM • 4782 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
09:59 AM • 6264 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
08:44 AM • 8780 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
07:54 AM • 3972 views
Heavyweight joins: four EU countries already against plan for frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
07:37 AM • 5166 views
Trump administration ready to provide Ukraine with Article 5 NATO-based guarantee - Axios
December 13, 01:49 AM • 16265 views
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 31326 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 38079 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM • 33343 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3.3m/s
57%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Drones attacked Saratov oil refinery: fire broke outDecember 13, 02:28 AM • 14597 views
Archaeologists in Turkey discover a vibrant 3rd-century fresco depicting JesusPhotoDecember 13, 02:48 AM • 20850 views
20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attackVideoDecember 13, 04:32 AM • 21880 views
Mykolaiv region left without electricity after Russian night attack - OVADecember 13, 05:47 AM • 17998 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideo08:00 AM • 12289 views
Publications
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideo08:00 AM • 12308 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 28624 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 50330 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 46540 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 56670 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Bill Clinton
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Great Britain
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideo11:42 AM • 298 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate store11:26 AM • 500 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideo09:00 AM • 6142 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 46540 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 31152 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
COVID-19
Mushrooms

Actor Peter Greene, known for films like "Pulp Fiction" and "The Mask," has died at 60

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Peter Greene, an actor known for films such as "Pulp Fiction" and "The Mask," has died at the age of 60.

Actor Peter Greene, known for films like "Pulp Fiction" and "The Mask," has died at 60

Peter Greene, an actor known for playing villains and criminals, particularly for his role as Zed in "Pulp Fiction," died at his home in New York City on Friday, his manager confirmed. He was 60 years old, UNN reports, citing NBC News.

Details

Greene was found dead in his Lower East Side apartment, manager Gregg Edwards said. He did not disclose the cause of death.

He played the character Zed, a sadistic rapist-guard in Quentin Tarantino's 1994 film "Pulp Fiction," and was also known for his role as the villain Dorian in Jim Carrey's film "The Mask," also from 1994.

"No one played a villain better than Peter," Edwards said in a phone interview. "But he also had, you know, a tender side that most people never saw, and a heart as big as gold."

Edwards said he was told that music had been playing in the apartment for more than 24 hours, prompting a welfare check on the actor. Edwards said he had spoken with Greene earlier this week.

Greene was born in Montclair, New Jersey, on October 8, 1965. He began acting in his 20s while living in New York City, according to his biography on the IMDB website. Edwards said Greene is survived by a sister and a brother.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Director
Film
New York City