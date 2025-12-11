Ministry of Health revoked one of the licenses of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa – order

The Ministry of Health has revoked one of the licenses of the scandalous Odesa clinic "Odrex", which is involved in a criminal proceeding regarding the death of a patient due to improper treatment. The corresponding order was published on the website of the Ministry of Health, writes UNN.

"To terminate the license of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine for carrying out economic activities in medical practice in full, based on the results of an unscheduled state supervision (control) measure regarding the compliance of the business entity with the requirements of legislation in the field of economic activities in medical practice subject to licensing, issued to the limited liability company "Dim Medytsyny" (USREOU code: 38156360, decision on issuing the license dated 22.01.2015 No. 30), on the basis of an act on the licensee's failure to provide the licensing authority with documents, information about the subject of the inspection at the written request of officials of the licensing authority during the inspection dated 25.11.2025 No. 17/16/1 (paragraph 10 of part twelve of Article 16 of the Law of Ukraine "On Licensing Types of Economic Activities" (hereinafter – the Law))", – the order states.

The document states that the decision to terminate the license comes into force after 30 calendar days.

As UNN previously wrote, this will not prevent "Odrex" from continuing to operate, because as UNN previously wrote, the clinic has at least 2 more medical licenses for other legal entities. One of them was issued by the Ministry of Health in the summer of 2025 – after the investigation into the death of Adnan Kivan within the walls of Odrex had already begun. So, it is obvious that the clinic was preparing for such a turn of events.

Former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine, lawyer Oleksiy Bahanets notes that the investigation currently has more than enough grounds to initiate an inspection of all legal entities associated with the "Odrex" clinic.

Criminal case due to the death of a businessman

The Prosecutor General's Office on October 25 reported that the Main Investigative Department of the National Police is investigating the circumstances of a patient's death after treatment at a medical facility in Odesa. According to media reports, it is about the death of local businessman-developer Adnan Kivan, who was treated at the "Odrex" clinic from May to October 2024.

The OGP noted that two doctors were notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which caused the patient's death (Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Later it turned out that it was about the head of the surgical department Vitaliy Rusakov and the oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska. The investigation, based on the conclusions of the examination, believes that when providing medical care, the doctors made significant mistakes, as a result of which the patient developed sepsis, which, against the background of the oncological process, led to death.

According to UNN sources, surgeon Viktor Rusakov did not prescribe antibiotics to the patient after the operation and subsequently ignored obvious symptoms of sepsis. In addition, doctors performed a number of procedures that were contraindicated for the patient at that time. The businessman died in the clinic on October 27, 2024.

Suspects Maryna Bielotserkovska and Viktor Rusakov are under night house arrest and are obliged to wear an electronic bracelet. "Odrex" assures that their doctors are highly qualified specialists and act in accordance with protocols. It should be noted that Maryna Bielotserkovska was fired from the clinic less than a month after Adnan Kivan's death.

The number of victims of the actions of "Odrex" doctors is increasing

After Adnan Kivan's death, stories of patients of the Odesa clinic "Odrex" began to appear one after another - people decided not to remain silent anymore. Those who for years were afraid to speak publicly are now daring to tell stories about how treatment at "Odrex" turned into abuse, professional help - into dangerous experiments, and medicine - into a cold financial calculation to "extract the last" from the patient's family. In the documentary film "Wasp's Nest", relatives of injured and deceased patients talk about what they experienced.

One of them is Svitlana Huk, whose husband died in "Odrex". While he was in intensive care, the clinic, according to her, issued bills for 80-90 thousand hryvnias daily. The woman suspects that her husband could have been kept on life support even after clinical death - but not to save him, but to continue issuing bills. When the woman could no longer pay, she was directly offered to hand over the documents for the apartment so that the clinic's lawyers could quickly sell it. After her husband's death, the clinic did not stop and sued her, demanding an additional 900 thousand hryvnias.

Another patient, Volodymyr, came to "Odrex" for an operation, during which he was probably infected with the bacterium Serratia Marcescens. This bacterium is transmitted through dirty hands or instruments. The clinic did not deny this, stating that "this is intensive care - you can catch anything here." Such a response may indicate that the staff understands that the intensive care unit in the clinic does not meet the stated standards, is not sterile, and that this is a systemic problem, not a one-time case. The infection affected 85% of Volodymyr's lungs, he was put into a medical coma, he lost 15 kg of weight. Volodymyr's wife still repeats that her husband "miraculously survived after this treatment."

Khrystyna Totkailo talks about her father, who, at the insistence of "Odrex" doctors, was prescribed aggressive chemotherapy, despite the warnings of Kyiv specialists. She recalls promises that "they will save his voice and larynx," and how her father returned home with virtually no chance of survival. Aggressive treatment, in her opinion, not only did not help - it broke him.

Kateryna Boychuk recalls how she sent her mother to a "expensive clinic with a good reputation," and three weeks later picked up her body. Her mother underwent surgery, but the doctors, according to Kateryna, could not determine the diagnosis. Daily calls at night, confused explanations, endless sums in bills - and death. Kateryna says: "I trusted these doctors, and now I wouldn't trust them with even a cold prescription."