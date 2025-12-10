Leonardo DiCaprio named Artist of the Year 2025 by Time magazine

American actor and film producer Leonardo DiCaprio has been named Artist of the Year 2025 by Time magazine. This is reported by UNN.

It is noted that DiCaprio was recognized for his achievements in past years, as well as for his latest role in Paul Thomas Anderson's new film "The Battle for the Battle," which received the most nominations at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. In particular, Leonardo was nominated for "Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy" in one of them.

DiCaprio, who has been nominated for an Oscar seven times and won once, has a knack for making what seems like the wrong choice turn out to be absolutely right. Perhaps that's just another way of saying he has good intuition and knows when to follow it. He works with people he trusts; he invests in projects he believes in. But there are also intangible factors: he has a face we never tire of looking at. - the publication writes.

Leonardo DiCaprio is an American actor and film producer. He is an Academy Award winner for Best Actor in the film "The Revenant" (2016), and a BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild Award winner for his performance as Hugh Glass. He is a three-time Golden Globe Award winner in the categories "Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama" and "Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy" for his leading roles in "The Aviator," "The Wolf of Wall Street," and "The Revenant." He is a Silver Bear for Best Actor winner at the Berlin International Film Festival for his performance as Romeo Montague in "Romeo + Juliet."

DiCaprio began his full-fledged acting career at the age of sixteen in the early 1990s. In the 2000s, he gained public and critical acclaim for his work in a wide range of films and his acting skills.

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, discussing the future of cinema, acknowledged AI's ability to assist in filmmaking but emphasized that true art is based on humanity. He believes that anything that will truly be perceived as art must come from a human being.

