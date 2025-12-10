Johnny Depp to produce screen adaptation of "The Master and Margarita"

Johnny Depp's return to the screens continues at a rapid pace: the actor intends to produce the first English-language adaptation of Mikhail Bulgakov's novel "The Master and Margarita," UNN reports with reference to the Hollywood Reporter.

Details

The news was announced Wednesday at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Depp appeared at the festival to present the project, which is supported by his production company IN.2 Film, as well as producers Svetlana Dali and Grace Loh. Stephen Deuters and Stephen Malit from IN.2 will also serve as producers. The film will be created in collaboration with Tribune Pictures.

Executive producers of the project are Nevin Shalit, Andrew Furman, Konstantin Elkin from World Visions, Michael Paletta from Tribune Pictures, and the late Michael Lang.

The director of the project has not yet been appointed, and casting information has not been disclosed, although filming is scheduled to begin in late 2026.

Written in the Soviet Union between 1928 and 1940, Bulgakov's satirical and fantastical novel "The Master and Margarita" tells a story set in two time periods and two different locations: 1930s Moscow and Jerusalem during the time of Pontius Pilate. The plot centers on the reappearance of the devil in Moscow, as well as a talking cat named Behemoth and other unpleasant characters who wreak havoc among the city's corrupt inhabitants.

Additionally

Once one of Hollywood's most sought-after actors, Depp experienced a crisis in his film career after a protracted and highly controversial lawsuit with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Since 2019, when Depp sued Heard for defamation over the publication of an article in the Washington Post in 2018, the actor has only appeared in the films "Minamata" (2020) and "Jeanne du Barry" (2023). He directed and produced "Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness" (2024), a biographical film about Amedeo Modigliani, starring Riccardo Scamarcio, Stephen Graham, and Al Pacino.

Interestingly, "Jeanne du Barry" and "Modi" were partially funded by the Red Sea Film Foundation, the Saudi non-profit organization behind the Red Sea Film Festival. "Modi" was also screened at the Red Sea Film Festival's 2024 awards gala.

The release of "The Master and Margarita" marks Depp's return to Hollywood. In October, Depp signed on to star in a new adaptation of Charles Dickens' novel "A Christmas Carol" from Paramount. The actor will play Ebenezer Scrooge in the film, which will be directed by Ti West.