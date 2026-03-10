Ukraine needs only US licenses to produce anti-ballistic missiles - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that only licenses from the United States are needed to produce Ukrainian anti-ballistic missiles, UNN reports.

All that is needed for this is one thing - licenses from the United States. I discussed this issue with the previous administration, I discussed these issues with the manufacturers of these missiles, I discussed these issues with partners personally. With the NATO leadership. So far, we have not received licenses. - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that with the Ukrainian industry built during the war, Ukraine could produce a large number of missiles quite quickly.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is raising the issue of obtaining scarce missiles for air defense systems.