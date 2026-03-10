Ukraine needs only US licenses to produce anti-ballistic missiles - Zelenskyy

$43.900.1750.710.17
uken
Exclusive
05:36 PM • 504 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 12219 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 18544 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 14606 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
12:33 PM • 22002 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 25705 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 38496 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 48899 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 52134 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 84338 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
2m/s
57%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of EnergyVideoMarch 10, 08:42 AM • 33759 views
New units formed within the National Guard structure, order signed - KlymenkoMarch 10, 09:07 AM • 31651 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 21372 views
Magamedrasulov from NABU "participated" in Operation Midas while on vacation in Tenerife with his girlfriend - MediaPhoto12:51 PM • 12774 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events01:12 PM • 14207 views
Publications
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs03:46 PM • 7970 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 12231 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 18556 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 38502 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 48901 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Vitali Klitschko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Turkey
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countries05:17 PM • 860 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideo04:04 PM • 3718 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events01:12 PM • 14328 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 21494 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 28516 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Gold
Shahed-136
Social network

Ukraine needs only US licenses to produce anti-ballistic missiles - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian industry is ready for rapid missile production. Currently, the state is awaiting relevant permits from the United States.

Ukraine needs only US licenses to produce anti-ballistic missiles - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that only licenses from the United States are needed to produce Ukrainian anti-ballistic missiles, UNN reports.

All that is needed for this is one thing - licenses from the United States. I discussed this issue with the previous administration, I discussed these issues with the manufacturers of these missiles, I discussed these issues with partners personally. With the NATO leadership. So far, we have not received licenses.

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that with the Ukrainian industry built during the war, Ukraine could produce a large number of missiles quite quickly.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is raising the issue of obtaining scarce missiles for air defense systems.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine