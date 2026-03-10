Ukraine needs only US licenses to produce anti-ballistic missiles - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian industry is ready for rapid missile production. Currently, the state is awaiting relevant permits from the United States.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that only licenses from the United States are needed to produce Ukrainian anti-ballistic missiles, UNN reports.
All that is needed for this is one thing - licenses from the United States. I discussed this issue with the previous administration, I discussed these issues with the manufacturers of these missiles, I discussed these issues with partners personally. With the NATO leadership. So far, we have not received licenses.
He noted that with the Ukrainian industry built during the war, Ukraine could produce a large number of missiles quite quickly.
Recall
Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is raising the issue of obtaining scarce missiles for air defense systems.