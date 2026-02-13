$42.990.04
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
12:31 PM • 8118 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 26932 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 39469 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 33878 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 27308 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 37946 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 61276 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 41475 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 61277 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
NATO not ready for future war with Russia based on Estonia exercises - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

Large-scale NATO exercises in Estonia revealed serious tactical shortcomings in intense drone warfare. Ukrainian drone specialists simulated the destruction of 17 NATO armored vehicles.

NATO not ready for future war with Russia based on Estonia exercises - WSJ

Russia and Ukraine have shown the world the future of warfare - America and its NATO allies were not ready for it. This conclusion was reached during large-scale exercises that NATO countries conducted in Estonia in May last year, UNN reports with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

The author of the publication, WSJ editorial board member Jillian Kay Melchior, identified serious tactical shortcomings and vulnerabilities in the conditions of intense combat operations using drones, which were observed during the exercises called Hedgehog 2025.

These exercises involved more than 16,000 servicemen from 12 NATO countries, who trained together with Ukrainian drone specialists, including fighters recruited from the front line.

In Ukraine, the front line is mostly stabilized, but the exercises simulated a battlefield where tanks and troops still have some ability to move. In one scenario, a battle group of several thousand troops, including a British brigade and an Estonian division, tried to launch an attack. However, during the offensive, they did not take into account how transparent drones had made the battlefield.

- the publication says.

At the same time, a team of about 10 Ukrainians, acting as the enemy, launched a counterattack against NATO forces. In about half a day, they simulated the destruction of 17 armored vehicles and carried out 30 "strikes" on other targets.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Russia is suffering heavy losses in Ukraine and is advancing at the speed of a garden snail.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Mark Rutte
NATO
Great Britain
United States
Estonia
Ukraine