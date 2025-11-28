$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
09:17 AM • 1062 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 10347 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
06:58 AM • 12351 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
06:35 AM • 12927 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
06:29 AM • 12547 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 10938 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staffPhoto
November 27, 06:30 PM • 28715 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 26620 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 42531 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 47095 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1m/s
81%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Merz: Ukraine needs strong armed forces and security guarantees after a peace agreementNovember 28, 12:00 AM • 4650 views
After the war, Ukraine will have up to 6 million veterans and their family members - SvyrydenkoPhotoNovember 28, 12:57 AM • 15673 views
Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicoptersNovember 28, 01:30 AM • 15149 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 11012 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrender07:24 AM • 7384 views
Publications
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 10357 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideoNovember 27, 03:30 PM • 31395 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 42535 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 47099 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 38539 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Afghanistan
Hong Kong
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 11038 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 33381 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 54083 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 87163 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 102415 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Social network
Technology
The New York Times
Fox News

Occupiers transfer Mariupol port under Rostov's control - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The occupiers plan to transfer the Mariupol port under full external control of the Russian Federation, integrating it into Rostov's logistics hubs. This is an actual confiscation of strategic infrastructure, which is already being used to export Donbas resources.

Occupiers transfer Mariupol port under Rostov's control - CNS

The so-called head of the "DPR" Denis Pushilin stated that from 2026, the "DPR" will join the "Commonwealth of Donbas" association together with the Rostov and Voronezh regions. The main focus is the Mariupol port, which they plan to "coordinate" with Rostov logistics hubs. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), writes UNN.

Details

CNR analysts note: these formulations conceal the transfer of the port under full external control of the Russian Federation. This is not about "cooperation," but about the actual confiscation of strategic infrastructure and the redirection of all profitable flows to Rostov.

Closed meetings back in August confirmed the plan for full integration of the port into Russian logistics schemes. Locals will be left with only technical functions — control over finances and decisions passes to the Kremlin.

Today, the port is already used for exporting metal, grain, and resources from Donbas. No restoration, no investments — only systematic draining of the region

- added the CNR.

Intimidating the population under the guise of searching for migrants: Russian security forces conducted a large-scale raid in Mariupol - city council26.11.25, 16:44 • 3464 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Mariupol