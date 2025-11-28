The so-called head of the "DPR" Denis Pushilin stated that from 2026, the "DPR" will join the "Commonwealth of Donbas" association together with the Rostov and Voronezh regions. The main focus is the Mariupol port, which they plan to "coordinate" with Rostov logistics hubs. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), writes UNN.

Details

CNR analysts note: these formulations conceal the transfer of the port under full external control of the Russian Federation. This is not about "cooperation," but about the actual confiscation of strategic infrastructure and the redirection of all profitable flows to Rostov.

Closed meetings back in August confirmed the plan for full integration of the port into Russian logistics schemes. Locals will be left with only technical functions — control over finances and decisions passes to the Kremlin.

Today, the port is already used for exporting metal, grain, and resources from Donbas. No restoration, no investments — only systematic draining of the region - added the CNR.

