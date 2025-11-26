$42.400.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Intimidating the population under the guise of searching for migrants: Russian security forces conducted a large-scale raid in Mariupol - city council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1044 views

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russian security forces carried out a large-scale raid, involving over 90 people, including St. Petersburg police. They checked yards, parks, and houses, drawing up protocols for violations of the regime of stay by foreigners.

Intimidating the population under the guise of searching for migrants: Russian security forces conducted a large-scale raid in Mariupol - city council
Photo: t.me/mariupolrada

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russian security forces carried out a large-scale raid. Its purpose was "to strengthen control and search for migrants who violate the rules of stay in the Russian Federation," UNN reports with reference to the Mariupol City Council.

Details

The raid involved employees of the so-called "DPR Ministry of Internal Affairs," as well as a combined police detachment from St. Petersburg. In total, more than 90 security forces were involved: they checked yards, parks, apartment buildings, and patrolled the streets in the evening and at night.

As reported by the Mariupol City Council, following the raid, protocols were drawn up "for violating the regime of stay by foreign citizens, as well as for other administrative offenses." The occupation "authorities" announced that similar raids would continue in other areas of the city.

Thus, the occupiers are trying to intimidate local residents so that they are loyal to the Russian authorities and do not show their dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs.

- the report says.

Recall

The Center for National Resistance reported that Russia organized the evacuation of schoolchildren from Shakhtarsk in Donbas to Sakhalin Oblast under the guise of a "university shift." In reality, this is part of a colonial program aimed at assimilating Ukrainian children.

Yevhen Ustimenko

