Russians are building logistics around occupied Mariupol - CVO

$41.980.11
48.510.02
ukenru
01:36 PM • 18177 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 24193 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 23722 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
10:02 AM • 37793 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 74304 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 39868 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 43485 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 38526 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 30694 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 54428 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
79%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russians need not territories, but the destruction of Ukraine as a nation and state - ZelenskyyNovember 10, 08:49 AM • 19672 views
In most regions, power outage schedules are in effect until the end of the day, consumption is high - UkrenergoNovember 10, 08:51 AM • 17718 views
Halushchenko and Hrynchuk may lose their positions: relevant statements and resolutions have been submitted to the RadaNovember 10, 09:27 AM • 35165 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?10:51 AM • 38713 views
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigation10:55 AM • 39241 views
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhoto02:34 PM • 4506 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto01:36 PM • 18177 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in Kharkiv01:27 PM • 11349 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 24193 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 74304 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Kudryashov
Oksen Lisovyi
Michael Waltz
Bashar al-Assad
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Brazil
United States
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhoto01:25 PM • 8254 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?10:51 AM • 39195 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 64845 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 112781 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 180589 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
SWIFT
Mikoyan MiG-29

Russians are building logistics around occupied Mariupol - CVO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1720 views

The Russian occupation authorities are developing logistics infrastructure around Mariupol, having started the construction of a dual-purpose bridge near the village of Kalynivka. This facility will become part of the Novoazovsk-Crimea bypass road and the new Mariupol-Taganrog railway line.

Russians are building logistics around occupied Mariupol - CVO

Around temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Russian occupation authorities continue to develop logistics infrastructure. In the area of Kalynivka village, near the city, the invaders began construction of a dual-purpose bridge, writes UNN with reference to the Center for the Study of Occupation.

Details

According to the Center, the object will become part of the bypass road along the Novoazovsk-Crimea highway, which will allow bypassing Mariupol. According to the plan, a new "shortened" railway line Mariupol-Taganrog will also pass here through the Boykivskyi and Novoazovskyi districts.

It should be recalled that in June of this year, the leader of the so-called "DPR" Pushilin stated that the transformation of Mariupol into a logistics center is the main task of the occupation administration. He emphasized that the port, railway, and highways are of key importance for the captured territories. They will be used for the accelerated transfer of military forces and equipment of the Russian invaders

- reported the CSO.

Addition

 In the village of Verkhniosadove, near temporarily occupied Sevastopol in Crimea, Russians launched a massive destruction of the forest — cutting down hundreds of oaks and hornbeams that are more than half a century old.

Occupation courts sentenced three Ukrainian marines to 21–23 years in prison, accusing them of "crimes" during the defense of Mariupol, despite the absence of independent evidence and lawyers. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Crimea
Sevastopol
Mariupol