Around temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Russian occupation authorities continue to develop logistics infrastructure. In the area of Kalynivka village, near the city, the invaders began construction of a dual-purpose bridge, writes UNN with reference to the Center for the Study of Occupation.

Details

According to the Center, the object will become part of the bypass road along the Novoazovsk-Crimea highway, which will allow bypassing Mariupol. According to the plan, a new "shortened" railway line Mariupol-Taganrog will also pass here through the Boykivskyi and Novoazovskyi districts.

It should be recalled that in June of this year, the leader of the so-called "DPR" Pushilin stated that the transformation of Mariupol into a logistics center is the main task of the occupation administration. He emphasized that the port, railway, and highways are of key importance for the captured territories. They will be used for the accelerated transfer of military forces and equipment of the Russian invaders - reported the CSO.

Addition

In the village of Verkhniosadove, near temporarily occupied Sevastopol in Crimea, Russians launched a massive destruction of the forest — cutting down hundreds of oaks and hornbeams that are more than half a century old.

Occupation courts sentenced three Ukrainian marines to 21–23 years in prison, accusing them of "crimes" during the defense of Mariupol, despite the absence of independent evidence and lawyers.