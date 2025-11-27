$42.300.10
There will be no peace: Putin demands the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas and dreams of seizing new territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Vladimir Putin demands the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas, threatening military seizure of new territories if they refuse. He announced an increase in "returned" territories and made false statements about Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Siversk, and Vovchansk.

There will be no peace: Putin demands the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas and dreams of seizing new territories

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demands that Ukraine voluntarily withdraw its troops from Donbas, and if Kyiv refuses to do so, Moscow will seize new territories by force. He also stated that the number of occupied lands is "increasing" and made new statements that are far from the truth, reports UNN.

Details

During a conversation with Russian so-called "journalists," the dictator stated that the Ukrainian Defense Forces must withdraw from the unoccupied territory of Donbas. Then Russia is allegedly ready to cease hostilities, and if Kyiv does not agree, Moscow will achieve its goals by military means.

The number of, let's say, returned territories is increasing, the pace is increasing

- added the dictator. By "returned" he means the territories occupied by the Russians.

In addition, Putin stated that allegedly 70% of Pokrovsk has already been captured, and in the south of Myrnohrad, the "AFU grouping has already been cut off."

What's next? If you look at the map - next is Komsomolsk. And to the north - Kupyansk, Sloviansk, Siversk. In Komsomolsk, fighting is going on inside the city, the advance continues

- said the dictator.

He added that "heavy fighting is going on" in Siversk, Vovchansk in Kharkiv region is allegedly already completely "captured," and Russian troops have already approached Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia and "will go further."

At the same time, there is no settlement called Komsomolsk in Donbas or Kharkiv region. A city with a similar name - Komsomolske - is located in the south of Donetsk region, not far from Mariupol, but has been under occupation since 2014 and was renamed Kalmiuske in 2016 by a decision of the Verkhovna Rada.

However, not only Putin dreams of seizing Ukrainian lands. Former FSB director and former head of the Russian government Sergei Stepashin stated that Odesa and Mykolaiv should "voluntarily reunite" with Russia. According to him, this should be the "next stage."

Recall

Vladimir Putin stated that the legal recognition of the Russian occupation of Crimea and Donbas should be one of the key issues in future negotiations between the Russian Federation and the United States.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Myrnohrad
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Crimea
Ukraine
Mariupol
Mykolaiv
Odesa
Kupiansk