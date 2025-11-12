Raped at gunpoint during occupation: court sentenced Russian commander for war crime in Kyiv region

Following public prosecution by the Prosecutor General's Office, a Russian serviceman who broke into a local woman's home, threatened to shoot her, and raped her, has been found guilty and sentenced to 12 years in prison. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, units of the Russian Armed Forces entered Kyiv Oblast. The commander of a combat vehicle of the 9th motorized rifle company acted as part of the unit that occupied the village of Makariv.

It was established that on March 7, 2022, the occupiers combed the territory, broke into houses, robbed, threatened, and killed civilians. The commander, along with a subordinate, broke into the woman's home. They held her at gunpoint, threatened to shoot her, and forced her to move to a neighboring house. There, the occupier, using physical force, raped the woman.

Following public prosecution by the Prosecutor General's Office, he was found guilty of a war crime and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Prosecutor General's Office reminds that women during armed conflicts belong to a particularly vulnerable category of civilians and enjoy additional protection under international humanitarian law.

Rape and all forms of sexual violence are gross violations of the Geneva Conventions and are classified as war crimes.

Recall

A 51-year-old member of an illegal armed formation was notified of suspicion for raping a woman in occupied Mariupol for refusing to go to Russia. According to the investigation, he pointed a firearm at her, threatening to shoot her, ordered her to hand over her passport, and forced her to follow him into a residential building. There, he ordered the woman to take off all her clothes, despite the cold due to the prolonged absence of heating and windows, and then raped her.