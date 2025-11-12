$42.010.06
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resigns
02:21 PM • 7708 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
01:55 PM • 13812 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 14475 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM • 18974 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 36938 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 60837 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 80709 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 124199 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
November 11, 01:20 PM • 56225 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
Publications
Exclusives
Raped at gunpoint during occupation: court sentenced Russian commander for war crime in Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3148 views

A Russian serviceman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping a woman in the occupied village of Makariv in the Kyiv region. The combat vehicle commander threatened the woman with execution before raping her.

Raped at gunpoint during occupation: court sentenced Russian commander for war crime in Kyiv region

Following public prosecution by the Prosecutor General's Office, a Russian serviceman who broke into a local woman's home, threatened to shoot her, and raped her, has been found guilty and sentenced to 12 years in prison. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, units of the Russian Armed Forces entered Kyiv Oblast. The commander of a combat vehicle of the 9th motorized rifle company acted as part of the unit that occupied the village of Makariv.

It was established that on March 7, 2022, the occupiers combed the territory, broke into houses, robbed, threatened, and killed civilians. The commander, along with a subordinate, broke into the woman's home. They held her at gunpoint, threatened to shoot her, and forced her to move to a neighboring house. There, the occupier, using physical force, raped the woman.

Following public prosecution by the Prosecutor General's Office, he was found guilty of a war crime and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Prosecutor General's Office reminds that women during armed conflicts belong to a particularly vulnerable category of civilians and enjoy additional protection under international humanitarian law.

Rape and all forms of sexual violence are gross violations of the Geneva Conventions and are classified as war crimes.

Recall

A 51-year-old member of an illegal armed formation was notified of suspicion for raping a woman in occupied Mariupol for refusing to go to Russia. According to the investigation, he pointed a firearm at her, threatening to shoot her, ordered her to hand over her passport, and forced her to follow him into a residential building. There, he ordered the woman to take off all her clothes, despite the cold due to the prolonged absence of heating and windows, and then raped her.

Alla Kiosak

