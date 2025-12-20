Beating of Mariupol defender in Odesa: prosecutors send case of TCC employee to court

Prosecutors have sent to court the case of an employee of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TRSSC) who beat a defender of Mariupol, recently released from captivity and undergoing rehabilitation in the city. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

Prosecutors have sent to court the case of an employee of the TRSSC who beat a defender of Mariupol. The incident occurred in December 2025. - the report states.

It was established that employees of the Odesa TRSSC, while performing their official duties, stopped a man to check his military registration documents. During the check, a conflict arose between the men, during which the agency employee struck the victim with his fists.

As a result of the accused's unlawful actions, the serviceman sustained minor bodily injuries - abrasions, bruises, and hematomas, which was confirmed by the conclusion of a forensic medical examination. The victim is a serviceman of the 36th separate marine infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In Odesa, the man was undergoing rehabilitation after being released from enemy captivity. - added the OPG.

Prosecutors of the Odesa Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Southern Region's defense sector have sent an indictment to court for substantive consideration.

Recall

In Odesa, TRSSC employees detained a serviceman of the 36th separate marine infantry brigade, who had been released from enemy captivity six months ago and was in Odesa for rehabilitation. Tear gas was used against him, and he was beaten, after which, while the car was moving, the serviceman was thrown out of the vehicle. The TRSSC stated that they had initiated an investigation.