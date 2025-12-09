Oil spill in Mariupol port: Russian company is to blame

Photo: Mariupol City Council

An oil spill occurred in the port of Russian-occupied Mariupol. The culprit is the Russian company "Orentex", reports UNN with reference to the Mariupol City Council.

Details

Representatives of the occupation administration claim that the spill occurred during the lifting of a dredge. At the same time, the company worked without coordination with Rosprirodnadzor.

As a result, the damage amounted to more than 2 million rubles. The contractor was fined 250 thousand rubles for the violation.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, Russians are cutting off water supply to homes they have called "ownerless". These are homes whose owners refused to accept Russian citizenship.

UNN also reported that the Kalmius River in the area of the Pavlopil reservoir in Donetsk region has critically shallowed due to the actions of the Russian occupiers.