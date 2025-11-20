The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine published data on Russian teachers who are "re-educating" Ukrainian children in the occupied territories

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense has published data on ten Russian teachers who moved to temporarily occupied territories for the ideological re-education of Ukrainian children. This was reported by the GUR, writes UNN.

The GUR, in the "Child Abductors" section of the War&Sanctions portal, publishes data on ten individuals involved in imposing Russian propaganda on Ukrainian children in temporarily occupied territories. - the report says.

Russia continues to commit cultural genocide by extending the all-Russian program "Zemsky Uchitel" (Rural Teacher) to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

As part of the program, teachers from the Russian Federation move to the occupied territories of Ukraine and teach in local schools.

The temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kherson regions have been designated by the Russian authorities as priority regions for the program. Educators who agree to move and work there receive double compensation payments amounting to 2 million rubles.

The goal of this policy by the aggressor state is to create a controlled educational environment in these territories, ideologically re-educate Ukrainian children, and instill a Russian identity in them.

Some Russian teachers participate in the program for personal and ideological reasons.

For example, Tatyana Belaborodova, a teacher of Russian language and literature, moved to the village of Komyshuvate, Mariupol district, Donetsk region, from the Khabarovsk Krai of the Russian Federation, specifically to "be closer to her husband," who is directly involved in the war against Ukraine.

Identifying the organizers and perpetrators of such actions is an important step towards restoring justice, bringing the guilty to account, and ensuring inevitable punishment for the crimes committed, the GUR emphasized, - the intelligence agency stressed.

