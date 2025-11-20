$42.090.00
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - Zelenskyy
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your car
06:00 AM
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
Electricity outage schedules
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine published data on Russian teachers who are "re-educating" Ukrainian children in the occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1968 views

The Main Directorate of Intelligence has published data on ten Russian teachers who have moved to the occupied territories to ideologically re-educate Ukrainian children. They participate in the "Zemsky Teacher" program, receiving compensation and spreading propaganda.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine published data on Russian teachers who are "re-educating" Ukrainian children in the occupied territories

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense has published data on ten Russian teachers who moved to temporarily occupied territories for the ideological re-education of Ukrainian children. This was reported by the GUR, writes UNN.

The GUR, in the "Child Abductors" section of the War&Sanctions portal, publishes data on ten individuals involved in imposing Russian propaganda on Ukrainian children in temporarily occupied territories.

- the report says.

Russia continues to commit cultural genocide by extending the all-Russian program "Zemsky Uchitel" (Rural Teacher) to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

As part of the program, teachers from the Russian Federation move to the occupied territories of Ukraine and teach in local schools.

The temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kherson regions have been designated by the Russian authorities as priority regions for the program. Educators who agree to move and work there receive double compensation payments amounting to 2 million rubles.

The goal of this policy by the aggressor state is to create a controlled educational environment in these territories, ideologically re-educate Ukrainian children, and instill a Russian identity in them.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine published data on over a thousand cultural valuables stolen by the invaders in occupied Kherson11.11.25, 09:18 • 4534 views

Some Russian teachers participate in the program for personal and ideological reasons.

For example, Tatyana Belaborodova, a teacher of Russian language and literature, moved to the village of Komyshuvate, Mariupol district, Donetsk region, from the Khabarovsk Krai of the Russian Federation, specifically to "be closer to her husband," who is directly involved in the war against Ukraine.

Identifying the organizers and perpetrators of such actions is an important step towards restoring justice, bringing the guilty to account, and ensuring inevitable punishment for the crimes committed, the GUR emphasized, - the intelligence agency stressed.

Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories create "labor camps" for teenagers – social services turned into a punitive tool – National Resistance Center17.11.25, 18:34 • 3514 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Village
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Mariupol