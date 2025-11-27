Budanov spoke about Biletskyi's role in the air breakthrough to the besieged Azovstal in Mariupol

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, spoke about Andriy Biletskyi's role in the GUR's air breakthrough operation to the Russian-encircled Azovstal in Mariupol.

"Andriy Biletskyi played a very important role in this operation as a leader and commander – we were able to carry out a number of successful flights and deliver reinforcements, weapons, medicines and doctors, and evacuate the seriously wounded," Budanov wrote for the UP100 rating.

The head of intelligence also reported: every joint operation of the GUR and the Triyka always had the necessary effect: thwarted plans of the occupiers, inflicted significant losses on them. "Ukrainian military intelligence is honored to fight shoulder to shoulder, side by side with Andriy Biletskyi and his fighters, to defend Ukraine and our Independence," Budanov said.

He reminded: Biletskyi is a volunteer who went through all stages of service, became a general and created one of the most combat-ready systems in the new army of Ukraine. His Third Assault Brigade and Third Army Corps are exemplary units that made the Armed Forces of Ukraine one of the strongest in the world.

Being a historian by profession, he integrated the national Ukrainian idea into the very foundation of the state's armed forces.

"Andriy Biletskyi is a figure who inspires young people: the power of word and weapon, nobility, responsibility for people, will to fight, results on the battlefield that give confidence in the victory of good over evil – especially in times of the most difficult challenges for Ukraine," Budanov wrote.

He noted Biletskyi's strategic approach to defending Ukraine. This is an important trait of a commander, leader, military and statesman. He operates with categories of historical responsibility of our generation for the future of the state and nation.