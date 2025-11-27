Budanov spoke about Biletskyi's role in the air breakthrough to the besieged Azovstal in Mariupol

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 2510 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 2696 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 4974 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 5530 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
12:53 PM • 7220 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM • 12033 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
11:46 AM • 10350 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 10892 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
November 27, 08:20 AM • 13543 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
November 27, 07:45 AM • 25447 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.4m/s
86%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 16935 views
Bosnia and Herzegovina did not allow the plane of the Hungarian Foreign Minister to land: the reason became knownNovember 27, 06:53 AM • 4366 views
In Ternopil, an 18-year-old student fell from a dormitory window and diedNovember 27, 07:34 AM • 6508 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 17359 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 11980 views
Publications
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 2470 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 4894 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhoto01:38 PM • 3542 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo12:37 PM • 12010 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 12183 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Geneva
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 17091 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 44180 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 78014 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 93943 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 93606 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Gold
Shahed-136

Budanov spoke about Biletskyi's role in the air breakthrough to the besieged Azovstal in Mariupol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, spoke about Andriy Biletskyi's significant role in the air breakthrough operation to the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, which was surrounded by Russians. Thanks to his leadership, it was possible to deliver reinforcements, weapons, medicines, and evacuate the wounded.

Budanov spoke about Biletskyi's role in the air breakthrough to the besieged Azovstal in Mariupol

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, spoke about Andriy Biletskyi's role in the GUR's air breakthrough operation to the Russian-encircled Azovstal in Mariupol.

"Andriy Biletskyi played a very important role in this operation as a leader and commander – we were able to carry out a number of successful flights and deliver reinforcements, weapons, medicines and doctors, and evacuate the seriously wounded," Budanov wrote for the UP100 rating.

The head of intelligence also reported: every joint operation of the GUR and the Triyka always had the necessary effect: thwarted plans of the occupiers, inflicted significant losses on them. "Ukrainian military intelligence is honored to fight shoulder to shoulder, side by side with Andriy Biletskyi and his fighters, to defend Ukraine and our Independence," Budanov said.

He reminded: Biletskyi is a volunteer who went through all stages of service, became a general and created one of the most combat-ready systems in the new army of Ukraine. His Third Assault Brigade and Third Army Corps are exemplary units that made the Armed Forces of Ukraine one of the strongest in the world.

Being a historian by profession, he integrated the national Ukrainian idea into the very foundation of the state's armed forces.

"Andriy Biletskyi is a figure who inspires young people: the power of word and weapon, nobility, responsibility for people, will to fight, results on the battlefield that give confidence in the victory of good over evil – especially in times of the most difficult challenges for Ukraine," Budanov wrote.

He noted Biletskyi's strategic approach to defending Ukraine. This is an important trait of a commander, leader, military and statesman. He operates with categories of historical responsibility of our generation for the future of the state and nation.

Lilia Podolyak

War in UkrainePolitics
Andriy Biletsky
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
Mariupol