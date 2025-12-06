Ukrainian military provides the country with strength in negotiations and the right to a fair peace: Zelenskyy stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have become the embodiment of all Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on December 6. In his speech, he thanked the military for defending the country, mentioned the fallen, and emphasized the importance of preserving the memory of every defender, UNN reports.

In his address, Zelenskyy emphasized that this day is about those "who, holding weapons, prove Ukrainian strength." The President spoke about the defenders whose portraits appeared on murals in Ukrainian cities, and the importance of remembering every story.

Remember what they did in the war for Ukraine's independence. Appreciate it. And for that – know. Know the story of each one. The one who defended his native Kyiv, and then flew to help in besieged Mariupol. Or grew up in Donbas and defended the capital. Was a world champion in jiu-jitsu, and became a defender of Ukraine. Who was a world-famous opera singer, and became a Ukrainian warrior. And the one who was a jeweler, had, as friends say, golden hands, and with these hands destroyed the occupiers. Different fates. Same values. Different names. Same respect for everyone. They grew up in different cities, different families, different homes, but everywhere they were raised as true heroes. – said the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also mentioned heroes who became symbols of invincibility after February 24: from athletes and artists to educators and entrepreneurs. According to him, many of them had other professions and dreams, but chose to defend Ukraine.

The President stated that the Ukrainian military provides the country with strength in negotiations and the right to a fair peace. He thanked various units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

I thank the military who are doing everything on the battlefield to ensure that Ukraine has confidence at the negotiating table. Has dignity. Has strong arguments. Ukraine has all this. Because it has you. Infantry, artillery, intelligence, airborne. We are grateful to everyone. Special forces, missile troops, tank crews, Unmanned Systems Forces, SSO, assault troops. We appreciate everyone. Engineers, signalmen, cybersecurity, medical troops, every combat medic, everyone who saves, logistics, Air and Naval forces, everyone who closes our sky, everyone who returns evil home to Russia with diplomatic strikes. All our branches of service. We are proud of everyone. – emphasized the President of Ukraine.

Also, in his speech, Zelenskyy noted the contribution of women to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including artillerywomen, snipers, and combat medics. The President emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have become "the embodiment of all Ukraine."

The first female soldier to lead an artillery unit. A sniper who destroyed dozens of occupiers. A machine gunner who went to the front at 19. Ptashka. Taira. Ksenia. Ruda. And tens, tens of thousands of brave girls and women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Everyone who had their own affairs, but chose one – to defend their native land. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy concluded his address with words of gratitude to the military and honored the memory of the fallen.

To each and every one who defends Ukraine every day in every direction. Whose courage we see, and whose protection we feel. Who gives their all "at zero." Who changed their own lives so that life would always be in Ukraine. Each and every one is a warrior. Each and every one is a hero. I congratulate each and every one on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Eternal glory to you! Eternal memory to those who gave their lives for Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine! – said the President of Ukraine.

