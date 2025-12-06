Ukrainian military provides the country with strength in negotiations and the right to a fair peace: Zelenskyy stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have become the embodiment of all Ukraine

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
07:49 AM • 1640 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
04:00 AM • 8654 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 20972 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 33500 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 28544 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 51429 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 36056 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 35493 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 46081 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 51485 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3m/s
86%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kadyrov promises "harsh response" to Ukraine after drone attack on GroznyVideoDecember 5, 10:31 PM • 15031 views
Missile threat across Ukraine: MiG-31K take-off recorded, explosions in several citiesDecember 5, 11:54 PM • 14573 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: three woundedDecember 6, 01:53 AM • 5156 views
Russian attacks on Europe: what is behind the drone flight over a French nuclear submarine base - ISW analysis03:03 AM • 6250 views
"You're not even in the game": Putin's adviser reacted to Merz's "distrust" of US mediation in peace talksPhoto03:34 AM • 13836 views
Publications
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 21233 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 36626 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 51416 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 47579 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 80978 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 20784 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 29067 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 31413 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 45356 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 44820 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Cruise missile
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Ukrainian military provides the country with strength in negotiations and the right to a fair peace: Zelenskyy stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have become the embodiment of all Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the Ukrainian military on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thanking them for defending the country. He emphasized the importance of remembering the fallen and noted the contribution of various units and women to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian military provides the country with strength in negotiations and the right to a fair peace: Zelenskyy stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have become the embodiment of all Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on December 6. In his speech, he thanked the military for defending the country, mentioned the fallen, and emphasized the importance of preserving the memory of every defender, UNN reports.

In his address, Zelenskyy emphasized that this day is about those "who, holding weapons, prove Ukrainian strength." The President spoke about the defenders whose portraits appeared on murals in Ukrainian cities, and the importance of remembering every story.

Remember what they did in the war for Ukraine's independence. Appreciate it. And for that – know. Know the story of each one. The one who defended his native Kyiv, and then flew to help in besieged Mariupol. Or grew up in Donbas and defended the capital. Was a world champion in jiu-jitsu, and became a defender of Ukraine. Who was a world-famous opera singer, and became a Ukrainian warrior. And the one who was a jeweler, had, as friends say, golden hands, and with these hands destroyed the occupiers. Different fates. Same values. Different names. Same respect for everyone. They grew up in different cities, different families, different homes, but everywhere they were raised as true heroes.

– said the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also mentioned heroes who became symbols of invincibility after February 24: from athletes and artists to educators and entrepreneurs. According to him, many of them had other professions and dreams, but chose to defend Ukraine.

The President stated that the Ukrainian military provides the country with strength in negotiations and the right to a fair peace. He thanked various units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

I thank the military who are doing everything on the battlefield to ensure that Ukraine has confidence at the negotiating table. Has dignity. Has strong arguments. Ukraine has all this. Because it has you. Infantry, artillery, intelligence, airborne. We are grateful to everyone. Special forces, missile troops, tank crews, Unmanned Systems Forces, SSO, assault troops. We appreciate everyone. Engineers, signalmen, cybersecurity, medical troops, every combat medic, everyone who saves, logistics, Air and Naval forces, everyone who closes our sky, everyone who returns evil home to Russia with diplomatic strikes. All our branches of service. We are proud of everyone.

– emphasized the President of Ukraine.

Also, in his speech, Zelenskyy noted the contribution of women to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including artillerywomen, snipers, and combat medics. The President emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have become "the embodiment of all Ukraine."

The first female soldier to lead an artillery unit. A sniper who destroyed dozens of occupiers. A machine gunner who went to the front at 19. Ptashka. Taira. Ksenia. Ruda. And tens, tens of thousands of brave girls and women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Everyone who had their own affairs, but chose one – to defend their native land.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy concluded his address with words of gratitude to the military and honored the memory of the fallen.

To each and every one who defends Ukraine every day in every direction. Whose courage we see, and whose protection we feel. Who gives their all "at zero." Who changed their own lives so that life would always be in Ukraine. Each and every one is a warrior. Each and every one is a hero. I congratulate each and every one on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Eternal glory to you! Eternal memory to those who gave their lives for Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

– said the President of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the approval of a new approach to the distribution of mobilized personnel among military units. Each combat brigade will receive a stable replenishment of personnel every month, which will allow for planning training and rotations.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyPolitics
Musician
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Mariupol
Kyiv