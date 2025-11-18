RF ecocide in Donbas: Kalmius River in Pavlopil reservoir critically shallow, region on the verge of disaster

The Kalmius River in the area of the Pavlopil reservoir in Donetsk region has critically shallowed due to the actions of the Russian occupiers - before that, they began to transfer water from the Pavlopil reservoir to the Starokrymske reservoir. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation Petro Andryushchenko.

Andryushchenko published photos of the current state of the Pavlopil reservoir.

He noted that the current state of the river clearly demonstrates that in the event of such a transfer, the Russians will not simply solve the problem of the water supply crisis in occupied Mariupol.

This will finally destroy the Kalmius and the remnants of the natural hydrosystem of the Donetsk region, Andryushchenko stated.

If this ecocide is not stopped, a catastrophe is inevitable. The consequences will be felt not only by the Azov Sea region, but also by all seas connected with the Azov Sea - stated the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation.

The village of Pavlopil, where the reservoir of the same name is located, is in the south of the Donetsk region. The settlement was captured by Russian occupiers and terrorists of the so-called "DPR" in February 2022.

The Starokrymske reservoir (also Kalchytske reservoir - ed.) was created in 1952, its catchment area is 1113 km. It is used to supply water to occupied Mariupol.

