08:43 AM • 3816 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
07:59 AM • 9482 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 11394 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 49344 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 42535 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 41310 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 35173 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 25545 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 66508 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 27157 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
RF ecocide in Donbas: Kalmius River in Pavlopil reservoir critically shallow, region on the verge of disaster

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2006 views

The Kalmius River in the area of the Pavlopil reservoir has critically shallowed due to the diversion of water by the Russians. This will destroy the hydrological system of the Donetsk region and cause an environmental catastrophe.

RF ecocide in Donbas: Kalmius River in Pavlopil reservoir critically shallow, region on the verge of disaster

The Kalmius River in the area of the Pavlopil reservoir in Donetsk region has critically shallowed due to the actions of the Russian occupiers - before that, they began to transfer water from the Pavlopil reservoir to the Starokrymske reservoir. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation Petro Andryushchenko.

Details

Andryushchenko published photos of the current state of the Pavlopil reservoir.

He noted that the current state of the river clearly demonstrates that in the event of such a transfer, the Russians will not simply solve the problem of the water supply crisis in occupied Mariupol.

This will finally destroy the Kalmius and the remnants of the natural hydrosystem of the Donetsk region, Andryushchenko stated.

CNS: Kremlin henchmen imitate solving the water crisis in Donbas10.08.25, 08:23 • 3717 views

If this ecocide is not stopped, a catastrophe is inevitable. The consequences will be felt not only by the Azov Sea region, but also by all seas connected with the Azov Sea

- stated the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation.

Additionally

The village of Pavlopil, where the reservoir of the same name is located, is in the south of the Donetsk region. The settlement was captured by Russian occupiers and terrorists of the so-called "DPR" in February 2022.

The Starokrymske reservoir (also Kalchytske reservoir - ed.) was created in 1952, its catchment area is 1113 km. It is used to supply water to occupied Mariupol.

Occupiers in Donetsk region cut off water supply to homes due to refusal of Russian documents - CNS12.08.25, 08:04 • 32622 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineWeather and environment
Village
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Mariupol