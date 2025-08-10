Russian occupiers, following the instructions of Gauleiter Pushilin, are "saving" the Kalmius River in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region; in reality, this is another "show-off" for propaganda. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the "works" were limited to local clearing of several sections near the villages of Voznesenka, Prydorozhne, and Avdotyino.

Meanwhile, the river is 100% polluted with construction debris, toxic waste, and industrial emissions from Mariupol. No environmental audit, plan, or elimination of pollution sources - the report says.

The CNS indicates that "solving problems by the occupiers is a smokescreen," and water restoration is possible only after de-occupation.

Recall

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Kalchyk River found itself on the verge of an ecological catastrophe. Residents are sounding the alarm, as Russian occupiers are dumping sewage and waste from industrial enterprises into the reservoir.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the water bodies of Simferopol are in critical condition, the Salgir River bed has completely dried up from the reservoir to the city center.

Water crisis in occupied territories of Ukraine intensifies, causing unsanitary conditions - ISW