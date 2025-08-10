CNS: Kremlin henchmen imitate solving the water crisis in Donbas
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupiers are imitating the rescue of the Kalmius River in Donetsk region by carrying out local clean-ups. The river remains polluted with construction debris and industrial waste.
Russian occupiers, following the instructions of Gauleiter Pushilin, are "saving" the Kalmius River in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region; in reality, this is another "show-off" for propaganda. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that the "works" were limited to local clearing of several sections near the villages of Voznesenka, Prydorozhne, and Avdotyino.
Meanwhile, the river is 100% polluted with construction debris, toxic waste, and industrial emissions from Mariupol. No environmental audit, plan, or elimination of pollution sources
The CNS indicates that "solving problems by the occupiers is a smokescreen," and water restoration is possible only after de-occupation.
Recall
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Kalchyk River found itself on the verge of an ecological catastrophe. Residents are sounding the alarm, as Russian occupiers are dumping sewage and waste from industrial enterprises into the reservoir.
Earlier, UNN wrote that the water bodies of Simferopol are in critical condition, the Salgir River bed has completely dried up from the reservoir to the city center.
