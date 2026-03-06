The General Staff confirmed damage to two Russian frigates, "Admiral Essen" and "Admiral Makarov"

As a result of the attack on March 2 in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, damage to two ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet – the frigates "Admiral Essen" and "Admiral Makarov" – has been confirmed. This was reported by the General Staff, according to UNN.

According to the results of an additional analysis of the damage inflicted on March 2, 2026, on the Novorossiysk naval base in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, damage to two ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet – the frigates "Admiral Essen" and "Admiral Makarov" – has been confirmed. - the report says.

According to the General Staff, the extent of the damage is being clarified. Data analysis regarding possible damage to other vessels of the Russian occupiers is ongoing.

Systematic strikes on the military infrastructure and military-industrial complex facilities of the enemy will continue until the complete cessation of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. - added the General Staff.

SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk

Additionally

Due to the attack of over 200 UAVs on the Russian city of Novorossiysk, 5 ships were damaged, including 2 Kalibr missile carriers. It was reported that 3 Russian servicemen were killed and 16 were wounded.