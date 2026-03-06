The General Staff confirmed damage to two Russian frigates, "Admiral Essen" and "Admiral Makarov"

$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
03:35 PM • 18558 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
03:23 PM • 22521 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
01:05 PM • 23506 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 41823 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 20663 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 20868 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 20225 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 19359 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 19825 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 17133 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
0.8m/s
76%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Hungary says it detained Ukrainians with armored cars in 'money laundering' caseMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 22491 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 37216 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 28246 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 23678 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies02:46 PM • 16399 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies02:46 PM • 16475 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 23769 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran12:50 PM • 41823 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 28329 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 37305 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Pyshnyi
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
Iran
United States
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"Video03:48 PM • 3604 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 28271 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 24992 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 26777 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 47927 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Gold
The Diplomat
Heating

The General Staff confirmed damage to two Russian frigates, "Admiral Essen" and "Admiral Makarov"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

The General Staff confirmed damage to the Black Sea Fleet's frigates "Admiral Essen" and "Admiral Makarov" as a result of the attack on March 2. The extent of the damage and information about other vessels are being clarified.

The General Staff confirmed damage to two Russian frigates, "Admiral Essen" and "Admiral Makarov"

As a result of the attack on March 2 in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, damage to two ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet – the frigates "Admiral Essen" and "Admiral Makarov" – has been confirmed. This was reported by the General Staff, according to UNN.

According to the results of an additional analysis of the damage inflicted on March 2, 2026, on the Novorossiysk naval base in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, damage to two ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet – the frigates "Admiral Essen" and "Admiral Makarov" – has been confirmed.

- the report says.

According to the General Staff, the extent of the damage is being clarified. Data analysis regarding possible damage to other vessels of the Russian occupiers is ongoing.

Systematic strikes on the military infrastructure and military-industrial complex facilities of the enemy will continue until the complete cessation of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

- added the General Staff.

SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk04.03.26, 14:44 • 45817 views

Additionally

Due to the attack of over 200 UAVs on the Russian city of Novorossiysk, 5 ships were damaged, including 2 Kalibr missile carriers. It was reported that 3 Russian servicemen were killed and 16 were wounded.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Ukraine