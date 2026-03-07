$43.810.0950.900.07
US interested in Ukrainian acoustic drone detection systems to combat Shaheds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

Ukraine is negotiating with the US and Qatar on comprehensive solutions for intercepting "Shaheds," including unique Ukrainian acoustic sensors. These systems identify aerial targets by sound at long distances using artificial intelligence.

US interested in Ukrainian acoustic drone detection systems to combat Shaheds
Photo: Brave 1

Ukraine has initiated negotiations with the United States and Qatar regarding the provision of comprehensive solutions for intercepting long-range Shahed-type drones. In addition to anti-aircraft drones and electronic warfare systems, foreign partners have shown interest in unique Ukrainian acoustic sensors capable of identifying aerial targets by sound at long distances. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

Ukrainian companies, such as Zvook and ARes, have created extensive networks of sensors installed on cellular communication towers and use artificial intelligence algorithms to recognize engine sounds.

The Zvook system is capable of detecting not only drones but also cruise missiles, transmitting data to a unified air defense network in real-time. The ARes development allows mobile fire groups to detect the approach of "Shaheds" from 5 kilometers away, significantly increasing the chances of their successful destruction by machine gun fire or anti-aircraft installations.

Integrated approach to territorial defense

In addition to stationary systems, Ukraine offers portable complexes, such as Fenek, which automatically determine the type, speed, and coordinates of not only aircraft but also helicopters or ground equipment.

A high level of identification is ensured by a vast database of sound signatures accumulated over years of full-scale war. The combination of such detection means with interceptor drones creates a multi-layered defense system that is significantly cheaper and more effective than using expensive anti-aircraft missiles against massive UAV attacks.

Ukrainians may begin work in the coming days after the US request for assistance in protecting bases and forces in the Middle East - Reuters06.03.26, 14:57 • 4176 views

Stepan Haftko

