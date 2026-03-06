Ukrainians may begin work in the coming days after the US request for assistance in protecting bases and forces in the Middle East - Reuters

Ukrainians may begin work "in the next few days" after the US request for assistance in protecting its bases and soldiers in certain Middle Eastern countries, Reuters reports, citing a source, writes UNN.

Details

According to a source familiar with the matter, "the US has requested assistance in protecting its bases and soldiers in certain countries in the region," the source said, adding that "Zelensky has instructed his military to do so."

According to the source, the Ukrainians will begin work "in the next few days."

In a telephone interview with Reuters on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he would accept help from any country when asked about Zelensky's offer of support in defending against Iranian drones.

Addition

Before that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he had received a request from the United States for specific support in protecting against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region. And that he "instructed to provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the necessary security."