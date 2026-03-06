$43.810.09
01:05 PM • 714 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 2720 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 3906 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 11263 views
Politico: EU 'sank' model for Ukraine's accelerated accession
10:48 AM • 12501 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 14824 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 16066 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 14991 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
March 6, 07:00 AM • 13561 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 20867 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
Ukrainians may begin work in the coming days after the US request for assistance in protecting bases and forces in the Middle East - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

The United States has asked Ukraine for help in protecting its bases and soldiers in the Middle East. Ukrainian specialists will begin work in the coming days.

Ukrainians may begin work in the coming days after the US request for assistance in protecting bases and forces in the Middle East - Reuters

Ukrainians may begin work "in the next few days" after the US request for assistance in protecting its bases and soldiers in certain Middle Eastern countries, Reuters reports, citing a source, writes UNN.

Details

According to a source familiar with the matter, "the US has requested assistance in protecting its bases and soldiers in certain countries in the region," the source said, adding that "Zelensky has instructed his military to do so."

According to the source, the Ukrainians will begin work "in the next few days."

In a telephone interview with Reuters on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he would accept help from any country when asked about Zelensky's offer of support in defending against Iranian drones.

Addition

Before that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he had received a request from the United States for specific support in protecting against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region. And that he "instructed to provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the necessary security."

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Reuters
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine