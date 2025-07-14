Air purification efforts in East Asia accelerated global warming - Media

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
03:00 PM • 1952 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 10063 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
01:52 PM • 18727 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 20863 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
12:42 PM • 19348 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
12:26 PM • 25188 views
Zelenskyy offered the prime minister's chair to Yulia Svyrydenko: what is known about her
10:15 AM • 27131 views
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
July 14, 08:14 AM • 34028 views
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
Exclusive
July 14, 07:47 AM • 38772 views
“This water cannot be consumed in principle”: details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
July 14, 06:59 AM • 35670 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
2.5m/s
32%
748mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Sumy region: there are dead and wounded, houses destroyedJuly 14, 06:11 AM • 51643 views
Peace talks: Russia accuses Ukraine and the US of "unwillingness to negotiate"July 14, 07:12 AM • 31846 views
"Roaming visa-free regime" with the EU: Ukraine approved the opening of the sector10:45 AM • 29942 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund11:15 AM • 35492 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supporters11:18 AM • 19697 views
Publications
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change01:52 PM • 18731 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 20866 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund11:15 AM • 35857 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 273330 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 267043 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Denis Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poltava Oblast
North Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supporters11:18 AM • 19978 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 42763 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 39717 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 124806 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 88372 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
An-178
Boeing B-52 Stratofortress
Dassault Rafale
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Air purification efforts in East Asia accelerated global warming - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 674 views

New research has shown that air purification from pollution in East Asia, especially in China, has led to an acceleration of global warming. This is due to the reduction of the cooling effect of sulfate aerosols, which previously masked some of the warming from greenhouse gases.

Air purification efforts in East Asia accelerated global warming - Media

According to a new study published in the journal Communications Earth and Environment, cleaning up air pollution in East Asia has accelerated global warming. This is reported by UNN with reference to Phys.org.

Details

Global warming, caused mainly by greenhouse gas emissions, has been accelerating over the past 15 years, leading to record surface temperatures. During the same period, East Asian countries have made significant efforts to clean up air pollution, which is important for public health. The largest air pollution cleanup has been carried out in China, where atmospheric air pollution causes about 1 million deaths per year.

But air pollution also contributed to climate cooling. Sulfate aerosols, which are formed by burning fossil fuels, can shade the Earth's surface from sunlight. Thus, air pollution unintentionally restrains some of the warming caused by greenhouse gases.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) estimated that in 2021, aerosols cooled the Earth's surface by 0.4 ºC. However, this did not take into account the fact that since the early 2010s, China, which at that time was one of the main sources of air pollution, introduced strict policies to improve its quality.

Warming will come to Ukraine this week: Ukrhydrometcenter gave a forecast30.06.25, 13:07 • 1297 views

Bjorn H. Samset, lead author and senior research fellow at the Center for International Climate Research CICERO, stated: "We were able to isolate the climate impacts of air quality policies in East Asia over the past 15 years. Our main result is that the aerosol cleanup in East Asia has likely largely driven the recent acceleration of global warming, as well as warming trends in the Pacific."

Analyzing the climate impacts of emissions from a single region is a complex task. It requires climate simulations that were not readily available, and updated emissions data that reflect the actual reduction in pollution in and around mainland China. Using a large set of simulations from eight different climate models, this study shows how a 75% reduction in sulfate emissions in East Asia partially exposes greenhouse gas-induced warming and changes how temperatures rise in different parts of the world.

Dr. Laura Wilcox, author and associate professor at the National Centre for Atmospheric Science (NCAS) at the University of Reading, said: "The climate impacts of air pollution are short-lived, whereas the impact of carbon dioxide emissions can be felt for centuries. This means that the acceleration of warming due to reduced air pollution is also likely to be short-lived. We will see an acceleration of warming while the exposure occurs, and then a return to greenhouse gas-driven warming rates when air pollution stabilizes."

Addition

Western Europe recorded its hottest June ever, with an average temperature of 20.49°C. This is 2.81°C above the 1991-2020 average, indicating increased heat stress in the region.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Pacific Ocean
China
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9