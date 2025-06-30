Warming will come to Ukraine this week: Ukrhydrometcenter gave a forecast
Kyiv • UNN
From July 1 to 2, the temperature will be +18…+24 °C, in the south and west up to +32 °C. From July 3, +26…+32 °C is expected throughout Ukraine, in the southwest up to +35 °C.
Significant warming is expected this week. From July 3, the air temperature will be within +26…+32 °C. This was reported by Nataliia Ptukha, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on the air of the telethon, writes UNN.
Details
On July 1 and 2, the temperature increase will not be very active. In most regions, temperature readings will show +18…+24 °C. But already in the south, in the southwest, in Zakarpattia, the temperature indicators will rise to +26…+32 °C
According to her, significant warming should be expected from July 3. In some regions, the air temperature will reach +35 °C.
From the third, these +26…+32 °C will already prevail throughout Ukraine. And in some regions, mostly in the south and some western ones, it can be up to +35 °C on certain days.
Addition
Ptukha reported that summer warming in Ukraine is expected from Sunday, June 29. According to her, currently the weather is affected by the passage of atmospheric fronts, and, "of course, discomfort, in addition to more cloudiness, precipitation and not very high temperature values, is also added by the wind."
Starting from Sunday, a high-pressure atmospheric field from Europe, an anticyclone, will begin to spread over Ukraine. It will begin to provide us with calmer weather. There will be less wind