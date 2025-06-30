Warming will come to Ukraine this week: Ukrhydrometcenter gave a forecast

Significant warming is expected this week. From July 3, the air temperature will be within +26…+32 °C. This was reported by Nataliia Ptukha, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on the air of the telethon, writes UNN.

Details

On July 1 and 2, the temperature increase will not be very active. In most regions, temperature readings will show +18…+24 °C. But already in the south, in the southwest, in Zakarpattia, the temperature indicators will rise to +26…+32 °C - Ptukha reported.

According to her, significant warming should be expected from July 3. In some regions, the air temperature will reach +35 °C.

From the third, these +26…+32 °C will already prevail throughout Ukraine. And in some regions, mostly in the south and some western ones, it can be up to +35 °C on certain days. - the meteorologist said.

Addition

Ptukha reported that summer warming in Ukraine is expected from Sunday, June 29. According to her, currently the weather is affected by the passage of atmospheric fronts, and, "of course, discomfort, in addition to more cloudiness, precipitation and not very high temperature values, is also added by the wind."