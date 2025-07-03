$41.810.01
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
+30°
2m/s
42%
752mm
Batteries in exchange for life: deep-sea metal mining kills ocean life

Kyiv • UNN

The Metals Company plans to mine polymetallic nodules in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Ecologists warn of a significant reduction in benthic populations due to mining.

Batteries in exchange for life: deep-sea metal mining kills ocean life

The Metals Company, a leading deep-sea mining company, aims to be the first to mine metal-rich nodules in international waters. The company has already paid an Australian government scientific agency for access to study data. But environmentalists warn that such plans pose a threat to marine life, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

After the start of deep-sea mining and exploitation of the Clarion-Clipperton Zone in a remote corner of the Pacific Ocean, the inhabitants of the underwater world are threatened with a "significant reduction". The Metals Company, a leading deep-sea mining company, is preparing a project to study polymetallic nodules - a rock rich in metals used in battery production.

Reference

Large deep-sea mining companies are still looking for the best way to extract nodules,

The Metals Company has already paid an Australian government scientific agency to study data collected during trial mining in the remote Pacific Ocean.

The Metals Company aims to be the first to mine these nodules in international waters, seeking to exploit a remote area known as the Clarion-Clipperton Zone.

Threat to the environment

But the question remains as to how mining can be managed and what environmental consequences it will create.

Bottom dwellers such as sea cucumbers, sea worms, starfish, and crustaceans may face a "significant reduction in numbers immediately after mining."

- environmentalists warn.

Some of these species will partially recover within a year, but filter feeders and other tiny organisms that feed on sedimentary rocks on the seabed have shown "minimal recovery."

"On the seabed, our research shows that various mining operations have a significant local impact," scientist Piers Dunstan said during a briefing.

Recall

As a result of Russian aggression, the environment of Ukraine has suffered damages amounting to 94 billion dollars. Tons of harmful substances enter the air due to daily shelling.

Tuvalu may be swallowed by the ocean: residents of the archipelago seek visas to live in Australia26.06.25, 13:53 • 2698 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Australia
Pacific Ocean
Ukraine
Tesla
