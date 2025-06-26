Tuvalu may be swallowed by the ocean: residents of the archipelago seek visas to live in Australia

Tuvalu is threatened by rising sea levels, and nearly a third of the island archipelago's citizens have applied for a new climate visa to live in Australia.

Details

Given ongoing global warming, nearly a third of the residents of the Pacific island nation of Tuvalu have already taken advantage of the new opportunity to apply for climate asylum in Australia.

According to official data provided by the Australian program, more than 3,000 Tuvaluans have registered for the first round, which will offer 280 visas, representing nearly a third of the archipelago's approximately 10,000 residents. At the same time, Australia plans to offer visas to 280 Tuvalu citizens annually.

Reference about Tuvalu

This archipelago of long, palm-fringed beaches is on the front lines of the climate crisis.

Two of its nine atolls have already disappeared, and scientists fear the rest could disappear within the next 80 years.

Comment from the Australian authorities

Australia recognizes the devastating impact of climate change on the livelihoods, security and well-being of climate-vulnerable countries and populations, particularly in the Pacific region. This is the first agreement of its kind in the world to provide a path to mobility with dignity as the impact of climate becomes more severe - the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told AFP.

Also countering the influence of the PRC

The pact, signed in 2024, is also part of Australia's strategy to curb the spread of Chinese influence in the South Pacific region.

The agreement also obliges Australia to defend Tuvalu and assist it in the event of natural disasters, pandemics or "military aggression".

Let us remind you

