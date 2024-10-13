Russia may have overestimated the number of ships that took part in the Ocean-24 military exercises - British intelligence
Kyiv • UNN
Russia conducted the Ocean-24 naval exercises, probably exaggerating the number of ships involved. According to British intelligence, Russia had access to only 300 ships, not 400 as claimed.
During the exercises of the Russian Navy called Ocean-24, Russia may have exaggerated the number of participating ships, and the exercises were conducted to demonstrate the capabilities of its fleet against the backdrop of war. This was reported by British intelligence, according to UNN.
According to intelligence reports, from September 10 to 16, after a two-year pause, the Russian Navy conducted a large-scale strategic exercise, OCEAN-24, which was likely an attempt to demonstrate its reach and capabilities despite the war.
According to preliminary data from the Russian media, more than 400 ships, 120 aircraft, 7,000 vehicles and 90,000 personnel with units took part in the exercise.
Operations were conducted in the Barents, Mediterranean, and Caspian Seas, as well as in the Pacific Ocean.
Exercises did take place in these areas, but Russia has almost certainly grossly exaggerated these numbers, as only about 300 ships are currently available to participate. There has been no OCEAN 2024 activity in the Black Sea, most likely due to attacks by Ukraine in the first six months of 2024
Recall
At the end of July, it was reported that Russia had launched a large-scale exercise involving 20,000 troops and 300 ships.