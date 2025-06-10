$41.490.09
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Two Chinese aircraft carriers spotted simultaneously in the Pacific Ocean for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1566 views

Japan announced that it had spotted two Chinese aircraft carriers operating simultaneously in the Pacific Ocean for the first time. The Japanese Defense Minister believes that this indicates Beijing's intention to expand its capabilities.

The Minister of Defense of Japan believes that the appearance of aircraft carriers in the Pacific Ocean indicates Beijing's intention to "expand capabilities beyond its borders."

UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

On Tuesday, Japan announced that they had spotted two Chinese aircraft carriers operating simultaneously in the Pacific Ocean for the first time.

Two aircraft carriers, Liaoning and Shandong, operated in separate areas of the Pacific Ocean on Saturday

- announced the Ministry of Defense of Japan.

Both aircraft carriers were near remote southern islands belonging to Japan.

Since May, China has been demonstrating its power by sending a large number of naval and coast guard vessels through a strip of East Asian waters.

It is indicated that the aircraft carrier "Shandong" and four other ships, including a guided missile destroyer, entered Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on Monday. The aircraft carrier "Liaoning" and its fleet also entered another Japanese exclusive economic zone further east over the weekend.

Japanese and American military officials claim that China wants to push the American military out of the so-called "first island chain" stretching from Japan to the Philippines, two close allies of Washington.

- write in the media.

Let us remind you

UNN previously reported that a new ship with an unusual design resembling an aircraft carrier was spotted in China.

Chinese warships entered the Arctic Ocean for the first time for joint patrols with the Russian military.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Philippines
Pacific Ocean
Japan
Tesla
