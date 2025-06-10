Two Chinese aircraft carriers spotted simultaneously in the Pacific Ocean for the first time

The Minister of Defense of Japan believes that the appearance of aircraft carriers in the Pacific Ocean indicates Beijing's intention to "expand capabilities beyond its borders."

On Tuesday, Japan announced that they had spotted two Chinese aircraft carriers operating simultaneously in the Pacific Ocean for the first time.

Two aircraft carriers, Liaoning and Shandong, operated in separate areas of the Pacific Ocean on Saturday - announced the Ministry of Defense of Japan.

Both aircraft carriers were near remote southern islands belonging to Japan.

Since May, China has been demonstrating its power by sending a large number of naval and coast guard vessels through a strip of East Asian waters.

It is indicated that the aircraft carrier "Shandong" and four other ships, including a guided missile destroyer, entered Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on Monday. The aircraft carrier "Liaoning" and its fleet also entered another Japanese exclusive economic zone further east over the weekend.

Japanese and American military officials claim that China wants to push the American military out of the so-called "first island chain" stretching from Japan to the Philippines, two close allies of Washington. - write in the media.

