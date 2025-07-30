An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in Kamchatka, Russia: a tsunami threat has been declared
An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in Kamchatka, causing a tsunami threat. Local public pages report that a four-meter wave was recorded in the region.
An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in Russia on the Kamchatka Peninsula. This was reported by UNN with reference to reports from Russian media.
It is noted that as a result of the strong earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a tsunami wave up to 32 cm high is possible.
Despite the fact that the height of the waves that can reach the coast is low, rescuers recommend that local residents and guests of the region leave the seashore and move away from the coast.
It is indicated that the earthquake occurred in the Pacific Ocean near Kamchatka at 11:24 local time with an epicenter 161 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 32 km.
Meanwhile, local publics report that a four-meter tsunami wave was recorded in the Yelizovsky district of Kamchatka.
Meanwhile, Japan announced a tsunami threat after the earthquake in Kamchatka. According to the national meteorological agency, the wave height can reach 1 m, they will reach the country's coastline around 10:00-11:00 local time.
In May, the Karymsky volcano in Kamchatka emitted a column of ash to a height of 3.5 km, which led to the temporary closure of local airports and the suspension of air traffic in the region.
