An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in Kamchatka, Russia: a tsunami threat has been declared

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in Russia on the Kamchatka Peninsula. This was reported by UNN with reference to reports from Russian media.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the strong earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a tsunami wave up to 32 cm high is possible.

Despite the fact that the height of the waves that can reach the coast is low, rescuers recommend that local residents and guests of the region leave the seashore and move away from the coast. - this is stated in the message of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the region with reference to the regional tsunami warning center.

It is indicated that the earthquake occurred in the Pacific Ocean near Kamchatka at 11:24 local time with an epicenter 161 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 32 km.

Meanwhile, local publics report that a four-meter tsunami wave was recorded in the Yelizovsky district of Kamchatka.

Meanwhile, Japan announced a tsunami threat after the earthquake in Kamchatka. According to the national meteorological agency, the wave height can reach 1 m, they will reach the country's coastline around 10:00-11:00 local time.

Recall

In May, the Karymsky volcano in Kamchatka emitted a column of ash to a height of 3.5 km, which led to the temporary closure of local airports and the suspension of air traffic in the region.

