Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 16702 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 20243 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 29065 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 39302 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 61301 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 136048 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
July 29, 09:21 AM • 56818 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains detailsPhoto
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 70375 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 182145 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in Kamchatka, Russia: a tsunami threat has been declared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 782 views

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in Kamchatka, causing a tsunami threat. Local public pages report that a four-meter wave was recorded in the region.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in Kamchatka, Russia: a tsunami threat has been declared

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in Russia on the Kamchatka Peninsula. This was reported by UNN with reference to reports from Russian media.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the strong earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a tsunami wave up to 32 cm high is possible.

Despite the fact that the height of the waves that can reach the coast is low, rescuers recommend that local residents and guests of the region leave the seashore and move away from the coast.

- this is stated in the message of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the region with reference to the regional tsunami warning center.

It is indicated that the earthquake occurred in the Pacific Ocean near Kamchatka at 11:24 local time with an epicenter 161 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 32 km.

Meanwhile, local publics report that a four-meter tsunami wave was recorded in the Yelizovsky district of Kamchatka.

Meanwhile, Japan announced a tsunami threat after the earthquake in Kamchatka. According to the national meteorological agency, the wave height can reach 1 m, they will reach the country's coastline around 10:00-11:00 local time.

Recall

In May, the Karymsky volcano in Kamchatka emitted a column of ash to a height of 3.5 km, which led to the temporary closure of local airports and the suspension of air traffic in the region.

7.3 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Alaska: authorities warned of tsunami17.07.25, 10:07 • 5456 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Pacific Ocean
Japan