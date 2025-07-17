7.3 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Alaska: authorities warned of tsunami

The epicenter was located approximately 90 km south of the island city of Sand Point, with no reports of serious damage or casualties.

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake occurred in Alaska. As a precautionary measure, a tsunami warning was issued for the coast between Kennedy Entrance and Unimak Pass in southeastern Alaska.

Later, the local emergency service announced that there was no tsunami threat to Anchorage, Alaska's largest city on the mainland of the US state.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.3 and occurred around 12:37 local time. The epicenter was located approximately 87 kilometers south of the island city of Sand Point, and the hypocenter was at a depth of 20.1 kilometers.

Alaska is located on the seismically active so-called Pacific Ring of Fire. In March 1964, the remote US state was hit by a 9.2 magnitude earthquake — the strongest ever recorded in North America. It devastated the city of Anchorage and caused a tsunami that hit Alaska.

