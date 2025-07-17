$41.810.01
7.3 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Alaska: authorities warned of tsunami

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3480 views

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Alaska, with an epicenter 87 km south of Sand Point. A tsunami warning was issued, which was later canceled for Anchorage.

The epicenter was located approximately 90 km south of the island city of Sand Point, with no reports of serious damage or casualties.

UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake occurred in Alaska. As a precautionary measure, a tsunami warning was issued for the coast between Kennedy Entrance and Unimak Pass in southeastern Alaska.

Later, the local emergency service announced that there was no tsunami threat to Anchorage, Alaska's largest city on the mainland of the US state.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.3 and occurred around 12:37 local time. The epicenter was located approximately 87 kilometers south of the island city of Sand Point, and the hypocenter was at a depth of 20.1 kilometers.

Reference

Alaska is located on the seismically active so-called Pacific Ring of Fire. In March 1964, the remote US state was hit by a 9.2 magnitude earthquake — the strongest ever recorded in North America. It devastated the city of Anchorage and caused a tsunami that hit Alaska.

Recall

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake occurred on July 15, 2025, in the morning in the Ilocos region, Philippines, 69 km off the coast. The epicenter was located several tens of kilometers deep under the seabed, near the city of Laoag, which is the capital of the province of Ilocos Norte.

Earthquake occurred in Chernivtsi region14.07.25, 12:59 • 3278 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

