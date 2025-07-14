Earthquake occurred in Chernivtsi region 14 July 2025
The Main Center for Special Control recorded an earthquake on July 13, 2025, at 11:46:10 near the village of Konyatyn in Chernivtsi region. The earthquake source was located at a depth of 3 km and is classified as barely perceptible.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6 occurred on July 13 in the Chernivtsi region, reported the Main Center for Special Control of the SSA, writes UNN.
Details
It was recorded in the area of the village of Konyatyn, Vyzhnytsia district, Chernivtsi region on July 13, 2025, at 11:46:10.
The earthquake's source was at a depth of 3 km.
According to the earthquake classification, it belongs to barely perceptible.
