Earthquake occurred in Chernivtsi region 14 July 2025

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6 occurred on July 13 in the Chernivtsi region, reported the Main Center for Special Control of the SSA, writes UNN.

It was recorded in the area of the village of Konyatyn, Vyzhnytsia district, Chernivtsi region on July 13, 2025, at 11:46:10.

The earthquake's source was at a depth of 3 km.

According to the earthquake classification, it belongs to barely perceptible.

