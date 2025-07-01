In Poltava region, an earthquake occurred: what is known

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
10:00 AM • 519 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 7196 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
06:15 AM • 50701 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
05:50 AM • 61156 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 39603 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 105251 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 160560 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 78744 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 77404 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 82365 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4m/s
54%
747mm
Popular news
NATO 2026 Summit to be held in Ankara - ErdoğanJuly 1, 12:36 AM • 28653 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: occupiers launched 4 strikes on the city and districtJuly 1, 02:04 AM • 35142 views
US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolutionJuly 1, 03:06 AM • 55636 views
Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit05:50 AM • 32729 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting07:10 AM • 22436 views
Publications
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations06:15 AM • 50768 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 202505:50 AM • 61225 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 91980 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something elseJune 30, 02:11 PM • 102293 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 160592 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Igor Klymenko
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Crimea
Greece
Advertisement
UNN Lite
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting07:10 AM • 23637 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 110169 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 112166 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 108416 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 118190 views
Actual
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

In Poltava region, an earthquake occurred: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 786 views

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 was recorded in Poltava Oblast near the village of Karpusi. The event occurred on July 1, 2025, at 01:23:29 at a depth of 7 kilometers.

In Poltava region, an earthquake occurred: what is known

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 occurred in the Poltava region, reported the Main Center for Special Control of the SSA on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"On July 1, 2025... an earthquake was registered in the area of Karpusi village, Poltava district, Poltava region, with a magnitude of 3.1 (on the Richter scale)," the report states.

The earthquake, as indicated, was recorded at 01:23:29.

The earthquake source is located at a depth of 7 km.

According to the classification of earthquakes, it belongs to imperceptible ones.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred in Romania near the border with Ukraine12.05.25, 04:47 • 3787 views

Addition

Before that, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 was recorded in the Poltava region in February.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Poltava Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9