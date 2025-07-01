In Poltava region, an earthquake occurred: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 was recorded in Poltava Oblast near the village of Karpusi. The event occurred on July 1, 2025, at 01:23:29 at a depth of 7 kilometers.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 occurred in the Poltava region, reported the Main Center for Special Control of the SSA on Tuesday, writes UNN.
Details
"On July 1, 2025... an earthquake was registered in the area of Karpusi village, Poltava district, Poltava region, with a magnitude of 3.1 (on the Richter scale)," the report states.
The earthquake, as indicated, was recorded at 01:23:29.
The earthquake source is located at a depth of 7 km.
According to the classification of earthquakes, it belongs to imperceptible ones.
Addition
Before that, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 was recorded in the Poltava region in February.