An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred in Romania near the border with Ukraine

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy
May 11, 05:14 PM • 23918 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 47121 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 69560 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 87811 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 78582 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 102295 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 60855 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 72215 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 75761 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64780 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Ukraine must agree to negotiations with the Russian Federation in Turkey immediately - Trump

May 11, 04:47 PM • 6830 views

Icebreaker "Noosfera" completes fourth Antarctic season

May 11, 05:00 PM • 4076 views

Qatar is preparing to gift Trump a "flying palace" worth $400 million - media

May 11, 05:33 PM • 9444 views

Ukraine fully supports Trump's call for a complete and unconditional ceasefire - Markarova

May 11, 05:54 PM • 3308 views

How to transfer a car license plate during re-registration: instructions from the Ministry of Internal Affairs

May 11, 06:58 PM • 4204 views
What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 49773 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 158074 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 168282 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 149980 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 210353 views
Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 14097 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 22691 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 102295 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 52658 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 59228 views
YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred in Romania near the border with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

On the evening of May 11, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 was recorded in Romania at a depth of 125 km. The epicenter was 135 km from the Ukrainian border.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred in Romania near the border with Ukraine

On Sunday evening, May 11, an earthquake occurred in Romania near the border with Ukraine. This was reported by the Romanian National Institute of Earth Physics, UNN informs.

Details

It is indicated that underground tremors were recorded in the Vrancea seismic zone at 21:34 local time.

An average earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 occurred at a depth of 125.0 km. Intensity: III

- the message says.

The Institute clarified that the epicenter of the earthquake was located west of Focșani, near the cities of Buzău, Sfântu Gheorghe, Brașov and Ploiesti.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Main Center for Special Control reported that the epicenter of the disaster was 135 km from the border with Ukraine.

"According to the classification, the earthquake is barely perceptible," the Center specified.

Let us remind you

At the beginning of May, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 was recorded in Chile and Argentina. The Chilean authorities warned of the threat of a tsunami and announced the evacuation of the coastal zone.

An earthquake of magnitude 6 occurred in Ecuador: tremors were felt in Colombia 25.04.25, 16:21 • 2743 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Romania
Ukraine
