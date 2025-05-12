An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred in Romania near the border with Ukraine

On Sunday evening, May 11, an earthquake occurred in Romania near the border with Ukraine. This was reported by the Romanian National Institute of Earth Physics, UNN informs.

Details

It is indicated that underground tremors were recorded in the Vrancea seismic zone at 21:34 local time.

An average earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 occurred at a depth of 125.0 km. Intensity: III - the message says.

The Institute clarified that the epicenter of the earthquake was located west of Focșani, near the cities of Buzău, Sfântu Gheorghe, Brașov and Ploiesti.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Main Center for Special Control reported that the epicenter of the disaster was 135 km from the border with Ukraine.

"According to the classification, the earthquake is barely perceptible," the Center specified.

Let us remind you

At the beginning of May, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 was recorded in Chile and Argentina. The Chilean authorities warned of the threat of a tsunami and announced the evacuation of the coastal zone.

